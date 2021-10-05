ANNAPOLIS, Md., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RadSite™, a leading accreditation organization promoting quality-based imaging practices, is offering a complimentary webinar entitled "Cone Beam CT Imaging: Quality-Based Standards and Payer Reimbursement." The presentation will take place on Tuesday, October 26, at 2:00 p.m. ET. Click here to register for this webinar.
"The growth of Cone Beam CT imaging, particularly in the dental field, has been remarkable over the past decade," notes Garry Carneal, JD, MA, RadSite President and CEO and webinar moderator. "RadSite is excited to feature Christine Taxin in this presentation. She is a thought leader in promoting quality-based imaging at the right time and the right circumstances for patients using Cone Beam CT technology, and then getting appropriately reimbursed for those scans."
"Coding errors can cost dental and medical practices thousands of dollars every year," notes Ms. Taxin. "With the advent of Cone Beam CT 3-D imaging, mastering dental and medical cross-coding is imperative. A primary goal is to ensure each patient is getting the best diagnostic imaging exam before treatment begins. RadSite's new Cone Beam CT Accreditation Program is one key element in this equation of promoting the best clinical outcomes possible."
Christine Taxin is a visionary leader in the field of billing and dental wellness. She has educated and inspired teams across the country to increase production, improve collections, and most importantly, revolutionize their approach to patient health and wellness.
Here is an overview of the webinar:
Cone Beam CT Imaging: Quality-Based Standards and Payer Reimbursement
October 26, 2021
2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. ET
This webinar will address key issues related to Cone Beam CT imaging, including the need to promote quality-based practices and trends related to payer reimbursement, and how the activities are interlinked. This webinar will feature Christine Taxin, Founder and CEO of Links2Success and Adjunct Professor at New York University, College of Dentistry.
The webinar also will feature Eliot Siegel, MD, RadSite's Chief Strategic Officer and globally recognized radiologist. Dr. Siegel will discuss what dentists and medical professionals need to do to optimize Cone Beam CT imaging moving forward.
Click here to register for this presentation.
In addition, RadSite is offering two other webinars this fall:
-RadSite Standards and Accreditation Updates—2021 Annual Update and What to Expect in 2022: November 17, 2021, 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. ET
-Promoting the Patient Experience Through the Integration of Leadership Values —
A Spotlight on Outpatient Imaging Centers: December 8, 2021, 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. ET.
Click here to learn more about RadSite's previous and upcoming webinars.
To learn more about Christine Taxin, visit her website at Links2Success.biz. To learn more about RadSite, visit http://www.radsitequality.com or call us at (443) 440-6007.
About RadSite™ (http://www.RadSiteQuality.com)
Founded in 2005, RadSite's mission is to promote performance and quality-based practices for imaging systems across the U.S. and its territories. RadSite is recognized by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) as an official accreditation organization under the Medicare Improvements for Patients and Providers Act (MIPPA) of 2008. RadSite also is recognized by over 300 payers and has accredited over 1,000 imaging suppliers. RadSite's programs help assess, track, and report imaging trends to enhance imaging procedures and outcomes. RadSite also offers educational programs, publishes issue briefs, and underwrites research on a complimentary basis to raise awareness of patient safety issues and to promote best practices. The organization is governed by an independent advisory board and committee system, which is open to a wide range of volunteers to ensure transparency and accountability. To learn more about RadSite, please contact us at (443) 440-6007 or info@radsitequality.com.
