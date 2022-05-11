RadSite™, a leading accrediting organization promoting performance and quality-based imaging practices, is seeking candidates to serve on its volunteer committees. RadSite just announced an important milestone: the accreditation of more than 1,000 outpatient imaging centers across the U.S.
ANNAPOLIS, Md., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RadSite™, a leading accrediting organization promoting performance and quality-based imaging practices, is seeking candidates to serve on its volunteer committees. RadSite just announced an important milestone: the accreditation of more than 1,000 outpatient imaging centers across the U.S.
The committee members help ensure that RadSite maintains the highest quality standards and leverages an objective process when making accreditation determinations. The committees are as follows:
- The Accreditation Committee oversees RadSite's accreditation activities for imaging facilities and systems.
- The Advanced Diagnostic Imaging (ADI) Standards Committee develops new quality and performance programs and revises existing standards based on emerging best practices and new regulatory requirements. Its work addresses advanced diagnostic imaging systems, including CT, MRI, and Nuclear Medicine, which includes a wide range of specialty modules.
- The Cone Beam CT ADI Standards Committee develops standards for Cone Beam CT imaging systems, including Dental, ENT, Maxillofacial, Musculoskeletal, Orthopedics, and Podiatry specialty areas.
Volunteers from a broad cross-section of the healthcare industry are sought for these committees, including imaging suppliers, health care professionals, consumer representatives, business experts, employer representatives, association executives, and government officials. Committee terms run from July 1 to June 30 annually.
"RadSite's committee participants support our mission to promote quality and performance-based imaging," said Garry Carneal, RadSite's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Committee volunteers help ensure that our standards are properly calibrated and that our accreditation review process is transparent and meaningful. Under RadSite's governance structure, the Standards Committee approves our accreditation programs, and the Accreditation Committee approves each accreditation applicant. This check and balance system ensures that RadSite is accountable to a wide range of stakeholders, and it allows staff to leverage key industry thought leaders."
Current volunteers shared their perspectives on the value of serving on a RadSite committee—especially as it pertains to their role in advancing imaging standards and patient safety industry-wide.
"A key differentiator with RadSite is how it takes on challenging issues associated with imaging, such as addressing the recent expansion of remote technology imaging," said Orest B. Boyko, MD, PhD, professor emeritus at the University of Southern California, and co-founder of the American Board of Artificial Intelligence in Medicine. "As a long-standing ADI Standards Committee member, I appreciate the community-based effort RadSite takes to develop and implement meaningful benchmarks. Both standards committees are always improving the standards and associated accreditation review processes which allow RadSite to stay on top of key issues and promote best practices in the imaging field."
Another committee member, Debra Honey, MHA, RN, CENP, FACHE, CPHQ, and Senior VP / Chief Nursing Officer of Covenant Health, commented, "I remain impressed with the professional approach RadSite takes when making accreditation determinations through the Accreditation Committee. Committee members review the de-identified executive summaries of each applicant and often address important issues related to the ADI Standards before making a final accreditation decision. I believe RadSite has the right balance between providing an educational approach and assessing compliance with the ADI Standards."
RadSite has earned the reputation of offering an innovative and cost-effective choice for imaging accreditation. RadSite's Advanced Diagnostic Imaging (ADI) Accreditation Programs are made up of five (5) different standards covering:
- Computed Tomography (CT) ADI Accreditation, version 3.3
- Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) ADI Accreditation, version 3.3
- Nuclear Medicine (NucMed) ADI Accreditation, version 3.3
- Planar/Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT)
- Positron Emission Tomography (PET) and PET/CT
- Dental Cone Beam CT ADI Accreditation, version 1.2
- Medical Cone Beam CT ADI Accreditation, version 1.2.
To learn more about volunteering for one of RadSite's advisory committees or to nominate a professional, please email the name, contact information, and a brief biography to Patty Jenkins at info@radsitequality.com, or call (410) 863-7319.
To learn more about RadSite, visit http://www.radsitequality.com. To learn more about RadSite's complimentary webinars, click here.
###
About RadSite™ (http://www.RadSiteQuality.com)
Founded in 2005, RadSite's mission is to promote performance and quality-based practices for imaging systems across the U.S. and its territories. RadSite is recognized by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) as an official accreditation organization under the Medicare Improvements for Patients and Providers Act (MIPPA) of 2008. RadSite is recognized by over 300 payers and has accredited over 1,000 imaging suppliers. RadSite's programs help assess, track, and report imaging trends to enhance imaging procedures and outcomes. RadSite also offers educational programs, publishes issue briefs, and underwrites research on a complimentary basis to raise awareness of patient safety issues and to promote best practices. The organization is governed by an independent advisory board and committee system, which is open to a wide range of volunteers to ensure transparency and accountability. To learn more about RadSite, please contact us at (443) 440-6007 or info@radsitequality.com.
Media Contact
Patty Jenkins, RadSite, (410) 863-7319, info@radsitequality.com
SOURCE RadSite