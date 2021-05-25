ANNAPOLIS, Md., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RadSite™, a leading accrediting organization promoting performance and quality-based imaging practices, is seeking candidates to serve on its volunteer committees.
The committees are:
- The Accreditation Committee oversees RadSite's accreditation activities for imaging facilities and systems.
- The MIPPA Accreditation Program (MAP) Standards Committee develops new quality and performance programs and revises existing standards based on emerging best practices and new regulatory requirements. Its work addresses advance diagnostic imaging systems, including CT, MRI, and Nuclear Medicine.
- The Cone Beam CT Standards Committee develops standards for Cone Beam CT imaging systems, including Dental, ENT, Maxillofacial, Orthopedics, and Podiatry specialty areas.
Volunteers from a broad cross-section of the healthcare industry are sought for these committees, including imaging suppliers, health care professionals, consumer representatives, business experts, employer representatives, association executives, and government officials. Committee terms run from July 1 to June 30 annually.
"RadSite's advisory board and committees support our mission to promote quality and performance-based imaging," said Garry Carneal, RadSite's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Committee volunteers are key to our standards development and accreditation review processes. Over the next year, RadSite will be taking on several important initiatives, including developing one or more Center of Excellence programs."
Current volunteers shared their perspectives on the value of serving on a RadSite committee—especially as it pertains to their role in advancing imaging standards and patient safety industry-wide.
"The effectiveness of RadSite accreditation programs are tied in large part to the fidelity of its standards," said Joel V. Brill, MD, FACP, and Chief Medical Officer at Predictive Health. "As a long-standing MAP Standards Committee member, I appreciate the effort that the RadSite team puts into updating the standards annually. Last year is a prime example: RadSite developed and launched the MAP specialty modules to provide more detailed accreditation assessment options to improve imaging supplier processes, performance, and quality."
Another committee member, Julie O'Brien, BSN, RN, and MS, commented, "My participation in the RadSite Accreditation Committee over the years has provided an opportunity to reinforce imaging best practices. As an external group of experts, the Accreditation Committee actually makes the accreditation decisions, which ensures third-party objectivity." O'Brien is a national thought-leader in the medical management field. "I encourage other professionals and consumer representatives to consider serving on a RadSite Committee. It is well worth the time and effort."
RadSite now accredits the following specialty modules for advanced diagnostic imaging:
- Traditional CT: Angiography, Body, Cardiac, Maxillofacial, Musculoskeletal, and Neurologic;
- Cone Beam CT: Dental, ENT, Maxillofacial, Orthopedic and Podiatry;
- MRI: Angiography, Body, Breast, Cardiac, Functional, Musculoskeletal, and Neurologic; and
- Nuclear Medicine: Planar/SPECT–Cardiac and PET, or PET/CT–Cardiac, Infection, Neurologic, Oncology.
To learn more about volunteering for one of RadSite's advisory committees or to nominate a professional, please email name, contact information, and a brief biography to Patty Jenkins at info@radsitequality.com, or call (410) 863-7319
To learn more about RadSite, visit http://www.radsitequality.com. To learn more about RadSite's complimentary webinars, click here.
About RadSite™ (http://www.RadSiteQuality.com)
Founded in 2005, RadSite's mission is to promote performance and quality-based practices for imaging systems across the U.S. and its territories. RadSite is recognized by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) as an official accreditation organization under the Medicare Improvements for Patients and Providers Act (MIPPA) of 2008. RadSite also is recognized by over 300 payers and has accredited over 1,000 imaging suppliers. RadSite's programs help assess, track, and report imaging trends to enhance imaging procedures and outcomes. RadSite also offers educational programs, publishes issue briefs, and underwrites research on a complimentary basis to raise awareness of patient safety issues and to promote best practices. The organization is governed by an independent advisory board and committee system, which is open to a wide range of volunteers to ensure transparency and accountability. To learn more about RadSite, please contact us at (443) 440-6007 or info@radsitequality.com.
Media Contact
Patty Jenkins, RadSite, (410) 863-7319, info@radsitequality.com
SOURCE RadSite