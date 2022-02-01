NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Radsource, a leader in radiology clinical services and provider of Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS), completed 4 installations of ProtonPACS in the fourth quarter of 2021.
In the fourth quarter, Radsource installed ProtonPACS at a surgery center in Texas, a urology practice in Ohio, and added additional installations and project work for existing customers nationwide.
"During the second year of the pandemic, we continue to be very pleased our team's ability to go above and beyond to deliver excellent service to our customers," stated Dr. Mark Awh, President and CEO of Radsource. "In 2021, our operations team placed an emphasis on advanced training for our PACS support teams, providing yet another level of tools and knowledge to service our clients."
Radsource completed a total of 34 installations of ProtonPACS in 2021, including an Ohio-based practice, The Urology Group, in the fourth quarter. Headquartered in Cincinnati, The Urology Group is one of the largest single specialty physician groups in the country, serving Ohio, Indiana, and Northern Kentucky. With a state-of-the-art surgery center in Norwood, Ohio, The Urology Group needed a reliable PACS to keep up with the growing needs of the practice.
"We feel confident in the choice we made in ProtonPACS. It has provided us with secure storage, easy access to our patients' imaging studies, and peace of mind with helpful support from the Radsource team," stated Emily Carmony, Radiology Manager and Lead Technologist at The Urology Group. "The transition process was smooth, and our staff is pleased with the result."
About Radsource
Radsource is a nationwide leader in MRI interpretation and PACS development. Building on its clinical success in MRI interpretation, Radsource developed ProtonPACS, a PACS specifically engineered to overcome the challenges users face with other systems. ProtonPACS provides hospitals, imaging centers and physician practices advanced tools to optimize imaging workflow and increase profitability. The company is uniquely positioned to provide expertise in all aspects of medical imaging.
