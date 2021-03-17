Rafael Holdings holds commercial real estate assets and interests in two clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. The pharmaceutical holdings consist of interests in Rafael Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and a majority stake in Lipomedix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., both of which are focused on development and commercialization of drugs in the oncology space. For more information, visit www.rafaelholdings.com (PRNewsfoto/Rafael Holdings, Inc.)

 By Rafael Holdings, Inc.

NEWARK, N.J., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rafael Holdings, Inc., (NYSE: RFL), reported revenue of $1.0 million and a loss per share of $0.50 for the second quarter of its 2021 fiscal year, the three months ended January 31, 2021.

Q2 FY 2021 Consolidated Financial and Operational Highlights

  • Revenue of $1.0 million, generated by Rafael Holdings' real estate portfolio, decreased from $1.2 million in the year-ago quarter due, in part, to the sale of its building in Piscataway, NJ.
  • Loss per share of $0.50 compared to a loss per share of $0.08 in the year ago quarter primarily due to a $7.0 million impairment of the company's interest in Altira, as described below.
  • Rafael Holdings' Board of Directors has appointed Ameet Mallik to become the Company's Chief Executive Office effective May 1, 2021.  Howard Jonas, who has served as the company's Chairman and CEO since its inception, will continue as Chairman of the Board and remain an active member of the management team. 
  • William "Bill" Conkling has been named Rafael Holdings' Chief Commercial Officer.
  • On December 7, 2020, the Company acquired the economic rights related to a 33.33% membership interest in Altira, adding to the 33.33% interest purchased in fiscal 2020.  As in the first such agreement, the purchase gives the Company an indirect right to receive a 1% royalty on potential net sales of certain Rafael Pharmaceuticals' products. 
  • On December 7, 2020, Rafael Holdings sold 567,437 shares of the Company's Class B common stock and warrants to purchase an additional 113,487 shares of the Company's Class B common stock for an aggregate sale price of $13 million.

Q2 FY 2021 – Pharmaceutical Holdings - Recent Developments

Rafael Pharmaceuticals

At January 31, 2021, the Company and its affiliates collectively owned securities representing 51% of the issued and outstanding capital stock of Rafael Pharmaceuticals and approximately 41% on a fully diluted basis including shares beneficially held through its interest in RP Finance, LLC., a funding vehicle.  Recent developments announced by Rafael Pharmaceuticals include:

  • The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation for Rafael Pharmaceuticals' lead compound, CPI-613® (devimistat), for the treatment of both metastatic pancreatic cancer and acute myeloid leukemia (AML).
  • Rafael Pharmaceuticals announced that it will initiate a Phase 2 clinical trial of CPI-613®(devimistat) in combination with hydroxychloroquine in patients with clear cell sarcoma of soft tissue. Rafael Pharmaceuticals will begin enrolling patients in partnership with Sara's Cure and Sarcoma Alliance for Research through Collaboration (SARC).

The FDA has granted Orphan Drug Designation for CPI-613® (devimistat) for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.  Rafael Pharmaceuticals' clinical trial will focus on the treatment of relapsed or refractory clear cell sarcoma.

LipoMedix

At January 31, 2021, Rafael Holdings held 68% of the issued and outstanding ordinary shares of LipoMedix, a development-stage Israeli company focused on the development of an innovative, safe and effective cancer therapy based on liposome delivery.

LipoMedix announced that its lead compound, Promitil® (PL-MLP), will be manufactured in the United States by ForDoz Pharma (ForDoz), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of value-added sterile and complex injectable products.  

Barer Institute

The Barer Institute, a wholly owned subsidiary of Rafael Holdings, has identified and begun to develop new therapeutic compounds, including compounds to regulate cancer metabolism, through internal development and in-licensing. It is working to validate newly discovered biomarkers for resistance and sensitivity within its portfolio compounds and to identify certain novel targetable mechanisms of action.

The Barer Institute announced that it had reached an agreement with Princeton University's Office of Technology Licensing for an exclusive worldwide license to its SHMT (serine hydroxymethyltransferase) inhibitor program and related intellectual property from the laboratory of Professor Joshua Rabinowitz, Department of Chemistry.

Remarks by Howard Jonas, Chairman and CEO of Rafael Holdings

"The progress being made by our pharma partners is highlighted by our Board's selection of Ameet Mallik to join as CEO of Rafael Holdings beginning on May 1, 2021.  Ameet is an extraordinarily capable and accomplished pharma executive with deep knowledge of oncological drug development and commercialization. Together with Bill Conkling, who has joined our team as Chief Commerical Officer, Ameet will lead our effort to realize the potential of Rafael Holdings including its investments in Rafael Pharmaceuticals, LipoMedix, and the Barer Institute." 

About Rafael Holdings, Inc.:

Rafael Holdings is focused on development of novel cancer therapies.  The Company is a significant investor in two clinical stage oncology companies, Rafael Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.  Through its wholly owned Barer Institute subsidiary, the Company is developing a pipeline of compounds focused on the regulation of cancer metabolism.  For more information, visit rafaelholdings.com.

RAFAEL HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)





January 31,

2021





July 31,

2020



ASSETS















CURRENT ASSETS















Cash and cash equivalents

$

6,086





$

6,206



Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $117 and $218 at January 31, 2021 and July 31, 2020, respectively



124







267



Due from Rafael Pharmaceuticals



360







118



Prepaid expenses and other current assets



116







273



Assets held for sale









2,968



Total current assets



6,686







9,832



















Property and equipment, net



43,760







44,433



Equity investment – RP Finance LLC



383







192



Due from RP Finance LLC



3,750









Investments – Rafael Pharmaceuticals



79,141







70,018



Investments – Other Pharmaceuticals



477







1,201



Investments – Hedge Funds



8,943







7,510



Deferred income tax assets, net









6



In-process research and development and patents



1,575







1,575



Other assets



1,534







1,580



TOTAL ASSETS

$

146,249





$

136,347



















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY































CURRENT LIABILITIES















Trade accounts payable

$

495





$

921



Accrued expenses



643







1,191



Amount due for purchase of membership interest



9,500







3,500



Other current liabilities



162







115



Due to related parties



29









Total current liabilities



10,829







5,727



















Other liabilities



33







92



TOTAL LIABILITIES



10,862







5,819



















COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES































EQUITY















Class A common stock, $0.01 par value; 35,000,000 shares authorized, 787,163 shares issued and outstanding as of January 31, 2021 and July 31, 2020, respectively



8







8



Class B common stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized, 15,664,476 issued and 15,652,120 outstanding as of January 31, 2021, and 15,034,598 issued and 15,028,536 outstanding as of July 31, 2020



155







149



Additional paid-in capital



142,746







129,136



Accumulated deficit



(25,866)







(16,255)



Accumulated other comprehensive income related to foreign currency translation adjustment



3,761







3,762



Total equity attributable to Rafael Holdings, Inc.



120,804







116,800



Noncontrolling interests



14,583







13,728



TOTAL EQUITY



135,387







130,528



TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$

146,249





$

136,347



 

RAFAEL HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)





Three Months Ended

January 31,





Six Months Ended

January 31,





2021





2020





2021





2020



REVENUE























Rental – Third Party

$

190





$

370





$

426







716



Rental – Related Party



527







527







1,047







1,047



Parking



122







219







299







443



Other – Related Party



120







120







240







240



Total revenue



959







1,236







2,012







2,446



































COSTS AND EXPENSES































Selling, general and administrative



2,767







2,221







5,359







4,262



Research and development



1,568







448







2,083







693



Depreciation and amortization



441







473







878







939



Impairment – Altira



7,000













7,000









Loss from operations



(10,817)







(1,906)







(13,308)







(3,448)



































Interest (expense) income, net



(1)







33







(1)







(31)



Net loss resulting from foreign exchange transactions





















(5)



Gain on sale of building















749









Impairment of investments - Other Pharmaceuticals















(724)









Unrealized gain on investments - Hedge Funds



2,489







557







3,433







520



Loss before income taxes



(8,329)







(1,316)







(9,851)







(2,964)



Provision for income taxes



(4)







(12)







(9)







(16)



Equity in earnings of RP Finance



96













192









Consolidated net loss



(8,237)







(1,328)







(9,668)







(2,980)



Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests



(72)







(75)







(57)







(129)



Net loss attributable to Rafael Holdings, Inc.

$

(8,165)





$

(1,253)





$

(9,611)





$

(2,851)



































OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS































Net loss

$

(8,237)





$

(1,328)





$

(9,668)





$

(2,980)



Foreign currency translation adjustment



37







(34)







(1)







(28)



Total comprehensive loss



(8,200)







(1,362)







(9,669)







(3,008)



Comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interests



10







(18)







(11)







(16)



Total comprehensive loss attributable to Rafael Holdings, Inc.

$

(8,210)





$

(1,344)





$

(9,658)





$

(2,992)



































Loss per share































Basic and diluted

$

(0.50)





$

(0.08)





$

(0.60)





$

(0.18)



































Weighted average number of shares used in calculation of loss per share































Basic and diluted



16,172,421







15,790,400







15,997,571







15,715,442



 

RAFAEL HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited, in thousands)





Six Months Ended

January 31,





2021





2020



Operating activities















Net loss

$

(9,668)





$

(2,980)



Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities















Depreciation and amortization



878







939



Deferred income taxes



6







12



Net unrealized gain on investments - Hedge Funds



(3,433)







(520)



Impairment of investments - Other Pharmaceuticals



724









Impairment – Altira



7,000









Equity in earnings of RP Finance



(192)









Provision for doubtful accounts



104







48



Stock-based compensation



719







411



Amortization of debt discount









54



Gain on sale of building



(749)

























Change in assets and liabilities:















Trade accounts receivable



39







77



Prepaid expenses and other current assets



157







181



Other assets



46







(38)



Accounts payable and accrued expenses



(933)







(252)



Due from Rafael Pharmaceuticals



(242)









Other current liabilities



47











Due to related parties



29







126



Other liabilities



(59)







42



Net cash used in operating activities



(5,527)







(1,900)



















Investing activities















Purchase of investment in Altira



(1,000)









Purchases of property and equipment



(205)







(456)



Payments to fund RP Finance



(3,750)









Proceeds from sale of building



3,658









Proceeds related to distribution of Hedge Funds



2,000









Investment in Rafael Pharmaceuticals



(9,123)









Net cash used in investing activities



(8,420)







(456)



















Financing activities















Contribution from noncontrolling interest of consolidated entity



912









Proceeds from exercise of options



43









Proceeds from issuance of shares



13,000









Payments for taxes related to shares withheld for employee taxes



(146)







(116)



Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



13,809







(116)



Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents



18







(30)



Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents



(120)







(2,502)



Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period



6,206







12,024



Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

6,086





$

9,522



















Supplemental schedule of noncash investing and financing activities















Conversion of LipoMedix bridge notes

$





$

200



Conversions of related party convertible notes payable and accrued interest

$





$

15,668



 

