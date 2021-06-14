Rafael Holdings holds commercial real estate assets and interests in two clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. The pharmaceutical holdings consist of interests in Rafael Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and a majority stake in Lipomedix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., both of which are focused on development and commercialization of drugs in the oncology space. For more information, visit www.rafaelholdings.com (PRNewsfoto/Rafael Holdings, Inc.)

 By Rafael Holdings, Inc.

NEWARK, N.J., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rafael Holdings, Inc., (NYSE: RFL), reported revenue of $1.0 million and a loss per share of $0.15 for the third quarter of its 2021 fiscal year, the three months ended April 30, 2021.

Q3 FY 2021 Operations and Consolidated Financial Highlights

  • Ameet Mallik became the Company's Chief Executive Officer on May 1, 2021 and William "Bill" Conkling is now serving as the Company's first Chief Commercial Officer.
  • On May 27, 2021, the Company filed a "shelf" registration statement covering sales of its Class B common stock in one or more offerings up to an aggregate initial offering price of $250 million.
  • Q3 FY 2021 revenue of $1.0 million decreased from $1.2 million in the year-ago quarter due primarily to the sale of the Company's building in Piscataway, NJ and reduced parking revenues resulting from the shift to work-from-home during the COVID pandemic.
  • Q3 FY 2021 loss per share was $0.15 compared to a loss per share of $0.14 in the year ago quarter.

Q3 FY 2021 – Pharmaceutical Holdings - Recent Developments

Rafael Pharmaceuticals

At April 30, 2021, the Company and its controlled subsidiaries collectively owned securities representing 51% of the issued and outstanding capital stock of Rafael Pharmaceuticals and approximately 41% on a fully diluted basis. Recent developments at Rafael Pharmaceuticals include:

  • Rafael Pharma expects to obtain a data readout from its pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for metastatic pancreatic cancer in the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Rafael Pharma presented two posters at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting summarizing the respective enrollment status of ongoing trials studying devimistat in pancreatic cancer and biliary tract cancers.
  • In March, enrollment surpassed 150 patients in Rafael Pharma's pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial assessing the efficacy and safety of its lead compound CPI-613® (devimistat) in combination with high dose cytarabine and mitoxantrone for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

LipoMedix

At April 30, 2021, Rafael Holdings held 68% of the issued and outstanding ordinary shares of LipoMedix, a development-stage Israeli company focused on the development of an innovative, safe and effective cancer therapy based on liposome delivery.  Recent developments announced by LipoMedix include:

  • LipoMedix announced that its lead compound, Promitil® (PL-MLP), will be manufactured in the United States by ForDoz Pharma, a specialty pharmaceutical company.

Remarks by Howard Jonas, Chairman of Rafael Holdings

"We continued to build out our leadership team and operating capabilities.  We are focused on becoming an integrated oncology company dedicated to the clinical development of devimistat and a robust pipeline of therapies based on cellular metabolism.  I'm very pleased that Ameet Mallik is now leading our organization, as our CEO, and already has begun to accelerate execution on our strategic priorities."

About Rafael Holdings, Inc.:

Rafael Holdings is focused on development of novel cancer therapies.  The Company is a significant investor in two clinical stage oncology companies, Rafael Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.  Through its wholly owned Barer Institute subsidiary, the Company is developing a pipeline of compounds focused on the regulation of cancer metabolism.  For more information, visit rafaelholdings.com.

RAFAEL HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)







April 30, 2021

(unaudited)



July 31, 2020

ASSETS









CURRENT ASSETS









Cash and cash equivalents



$

4,679





$

6,206



Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $183 and $218 at April 30, 2021 and July 31, 2020, respectively



248





267



Due from Rafael Pharmaceuticals



480





118



Prepaid expenses and other current assets



625





273



Assets held for sale







2,968



Total current assets



6,032





9,832













Property and equipment, net



43,591





44,433



Equity investment – RP Finance LLC



479





192



Due from RP Finance LLC



3,750







Investments – Rafael Pharmaceuticals



79,141





70,018



Investments – Other Pharmaceuticals



477





1,201



Investments – Hedge Funds



9,681





7,510



Deferred income tax assets, net







6



In-process research and development and patents



1,575





1,575



Other assets



1,482





1,580



TOTAL ASSETS



$

146,208





$

136,347



LIABILITIES AND EQUITY









CURRENT LIABILITIES









Trade accounts payable



$

753





$

921



Accrued expenses



861





1,191



Amount due for purchase of membership interest



3,000





3,500



Other current liabilities



235





115



Due to related parties



60







Total current liabilities



4,909





5,727













Deferred income tax liabilities, net



9







Other liabilities



33





92



TOTAL LIABILITIES



4,951





5,819













COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES



















EQUITY









Class A common stock, $0.01 par value; 35,000,000 shares authorized, 787,163 shares issued and outstanding as of April 30, 2021 and July 31, 2020, respectively



8





8



Class B common stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized, 15,969,962 issued and 15,982,349 outstanding as of April 30, 2021, and 15,034,598 issued and 15,028,536 outstanding as of July 31, 2020



158





149



Additional paid-in capital



151,258





129,136



Accumulated deficit



(28,419)





(16,255)



Accumulated other comprehensive income related to foreign currency translation adjustment



3,766





3,762



Total equity attributable to Rafael Holdings, Inc.



126,771





116,800



Noncontrolling interests



14,486





13,728



TOTAL EQUITY



141,257





130,528



TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY



$

146,208





$

136,347



 

RAFAEL HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)







Three Months Ended

April 30,



Nine Months Ended

April 30,





2021



2020



2021



2020

REVENUE

















Rental – Third Party



$

228





$

360





$

654





$

1,076



Rental – Related Party



523





523





1,570





1,570

Parking



119





221





418





664

Other – Related Party



120





120





360





360

Total revenue



990





1,224





3,002





3,670





















COSTS AND EXPENSES

















Selling, general and administrative



3,006





2,081





8,365





6,343



Research and development



1,262





634





3,345





1,327



Depreciation and amortization



201





474





1,079





1,413



Impairment – Altira











7,000







Loss from operations



(3,479)





(1,965)





(16,787)





(5,413)





















Interest (expense) income, net



(1)









(2)





(31)



Net loss resulting from foreign exchange transactions















(5)



Gain on sale of building











749







Impairment of investments - Other Pharmaceuticals







(295)





(724)





(295)



Unrealized (loss) gain on investments - Hedge Funds



738





(28)





4,171





492



Loss before income taxes



(2,742)





(2,288)





(12,593)





(5,252)



Provision for income taxes



(4)





(8)





(13)





(24)



Equity in earnings of RP Finance



96





53





288





53



Consolidated net loss



(2,650)





(2,243)





(12,318)





(5,223)



Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests



(97)





(84)





(154)





(213)



Net loss attributable to Rafael Holdings, Inc.



$

(2,553)





$

(2,159)





$

(12,164)





$

(5,010)





















OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

















Net loss



$

(2,650)





$

(2,243)





$

(12,318)





$

(5,223)



Foreign currency translation adjustment



5





(4)





4





(32)



Total comprehensive loss



(2,645)





(2,247)





(12,314)





(5,255)



Comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interests



(28)





(3)





(39)





(19)



Total comprehensive loss attributable to Rafael Holdings, Inc.



$

(2,617)





$

(2,244)





$

(12,275)





$

(5,236)





















Loss per share

















Basic and diluted



$

(0.15)





$

(0.14)





$

(0.75)





$

(0.32)





















Weighted average number of shares used in calculation of loss per share

















Basic and diluted



16,668,624





15,813,679





16,216,969





15,747,709

 

RAFAEL HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited, in thousands)







Nine Months Ended April 30,





2021



2020

Operating activities









Net loss



$

(12,318)





$

(5,223)



Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities









Depreciation and amortization



1,079





1,413



Deferred income taxes



15





13



Net unrealized gain on investments - Hedge Funds



(4,171)





(492)



Impairment of investments - Other Pharmaceuticals



724





295



Impairment – Altira



7,000







Equity in earnings of RP Finance



(288)





(53)



(Recovery of) provision for doubtful accounts



(183)





48



Stock-based compensation



1,023





546



Amortization of debt discount







54



Gain on sale of building



(749)

















Change in assets and liabilities:









Trade accounts receivable



202





141



Prepaid expenses and other current assets



(352)





171



Other assets



98





(72)



Accounts payable and accrued expenses



(459)





28



Other current liabilities



120







Due to related parties



60





107



Due from Rafael Pharmaceuticals



(362)







Accrued interest - Related Party







19



Other liabilities



(59)





30



Net cash used in operating activities



(8,620)





(2,975)













Investing activities









Purchase of investment in Altira



(1,250)







Purchases of property and equipment



(237)





(491)



Payments to fund RP Finance



(3,750)







Proceeds from sale of building



3,658







Proceeds related to distribution from Hedge Funds



2,000







Investment in Rafael Pharmaceuticals



(9,123)







Net cash used in investing activities



(8,702)





(491)













Financing activities









Contribution from noncontrolling interest of consolidated entity



912







Proceeds from exercise of options



43





29



Proceeds from exercise of warrants



2,000







Proceeds from issuance of shares



13,000







Payments for taxes related to shares withheld for employee taxes



(185)





(125)



Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



15,770





(96)



Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents



25





(32)



Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents



(1,527)





(3,594)



Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period



6,206





12,024



Cash and cash equivalents, end of period



$

4,679





$

8,430























Supplemental schedule of noncash investing and financing activities









Common shares issued for settlement of Altira liability



$

6,250





$



Conversion of LipoMedix bridge notes



$





$

200



Conversions of related party convertible notes payable and accrued interest



$





$

15,668



 

