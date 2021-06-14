NEWARK, N.J., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rafael Holdings, Inc., (NYSE: RFL), reported revenue of $1.0 million and a loss per share of $0.15 for the third quarter of its 2021 fiscal year, the three months ended April 30, 2021.
Q3 FY 2021 Operations and Consolidated Financial Highlights
- Ameet Mallik became the Company's Chief Executive Officer on May 1, 2021 and William "Bill" Conkling is now serving as the Company's first Chief Commercial Officer.
- On May 27, 2021, the Company filed a "shelf" registration statement covering sales of its Class B common stock in one or more offerings up to an aggregate initial offering price of $250 million.
- Q3 FY 2021 revenue of $1.0 million decreased from $1.2 million in the year-ago quarter due primarily to the sale of the Company's building in Piscataway, NJ and reduced parking revenues resulting from the shift to work-from-home during the COVID pandemic.
- Q3 FY 2021 loss per share was $0.15 compared to a loss per share of $0.14 in the year ago quarter.
Q3 FY 2021 – Pharmaceutical Holdings - Recent Developments
Rafael Pharmaceuticals
At April 30, 2021, the Company and its controlled subsidiaries collectively owned securities representing 51% of the issued and outstanding capital stock of Rafael Pharmaceuticals and approximately 41% on a fully diluted basis. Recent developments at Rafael Pharmaceuticals include:
- Rafael Pharma expects to obtain a data readout from its pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for metastatic pancreatic cancer in the fourth quarter of 2021.
- Rafael Pharma presented two posters at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting summarizing the respective enrollment status of ongoing trials studying devimistat in pancreatic cancer and biliary tract cancers.
- In March, enrollment surpassed 150 patients in Rafael Pharma's pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial assessing the efficacy and safety of its lead compound CPI-613® (devimistat) in combination with high dose cytarabine and mitoxantrone for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML).
LipoMedix
At April 30, 2021, Rafael Holdings held 68% of the issued and outstanding ordinary shares of LipoMedix, a development-stage Israeli company focused on the development of an innovative, safe and effective cancer therapy based on liposome delivery. Recent developments announced by LipoMedix include:
- LipoMedix announced that its lead compound, Promitil® (PL-MLP), will be manufactured in the United States by ForDoz Pharma, a specialty pharmaceutical company.
Remarks by Howard Jonas, Chairman of Rafael Holdings
"We continued to build out our leadership team and operating capabilities. We are focused on becoming an integrated oncology company dedicated to the clinical development of devimistat and a robust pipeline of therapies based on cellular metabolism. I'm very pleased that Ameet Mallik is now leading our organization, as our CEO, and already has begun to accelerate execution on our strategic priorities."
About Rafael Holdings, Inc.:
Rafael Holdings is focused on development of novel cancer therapies. The Company is a significant investor in two clinical stage oncology companies, Rafael Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Through its wholly owned Barer Institute subsidiary, the Company is developing a pipeline of compounds focused on the regulation of cancer metabolism. For more information, visit rafaelholdings.com.
RAFAEL HOLDINGS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)
April 30, 2021
July 31, 2020
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
4,679
$
6,206
Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $183 and $218 at April 30, 2021 and July 31, 2020, respectively
248
267
Due from Rafael Pharmaceuticals
480
118
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
625
273
Assets held for sale
—
2,968
Total current assets
6,032
9,832
Property and equipment, net
43,591
44,433
Equity investment – RP Finance LLC
479
192
Due from RP Finance LLC
3,750
—
Investments – Rafael Pharmaceuticals
79,141
70,018
Investments – Other Pharmaceuticals
477
1,201
Investments – Hedge Funds
9,681
7,510
Deferred income tax assets, net
—
6
In-process research and development and patents
1,575
1,575
Other assets
1,482
1,580
TOTAL ASSETS
$
146,208
$
136,347
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Trade accounts payable
$
753
$
921
Accrued expenses
861
1,191
Amount due for purchase of membership interest
3,000
3,500
Other current liabilities
235
115
Due to related parties
60
—
Total current liabilities
4,909
5,727
Deferred income tax liabilities, net
9
—
Other liabilities
33
92
TOTAL LIABILITIES
4,951
5,819
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
EQUITY
Class A common stock, $0.01 par value; 35,000,000 shares authorized, 787,163 shares issued and outstanding as of April 30, 2021 and July 31, 2020, respectively
8
8
Class B common stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized, 15,969,962 issued and 15,982,349 outstanding as of April 30, 2021, and 15,034,598 issued and 15,028,536 outstanding as of July 31, 2020
158
149
Additional paid-in capital
151,258
129,136
Accumulated deficit
(28,419)
(16,255)
Accumulated other comprehensive income related to foreign currency translation adjustment
3,766
3,762
Total equity attributable to Rafael Holdings, Inc.
126,771
116,800
Noncontrolling interests
14,486
13,728
TOTAL EQUITY
141,257
130,528
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
$
146,208
$
136,347
RAFAEL HOLDINGS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2021
2020
2021
2020
REVENUE
Rental – Third Party
$
228
$
360
$
654
$
1,076
Rental – Related Party
523
523
1,570
1,570
Parking
119
221
418
664
Other – Related Party
120
120
360
360
Total revenue
990
1,224
3,002
3,670
COSTS AND EXPENSES
Selling, general and administrative
3,006
2,081
8,365
6,343
Research and development
1,262
634
3,345
1,327
Depreciation and amortization
201
474
1,079
1,413
Impairment – Altira
—
—
7,000
—
Loss from operations
(3,479)
(1,965)
(16,787)
(5,413)
Interest (expense) income, net
(1)
—
(2)
(31)
Net loss resulting from foreign exchange transactions
—
—
—
(5)
Gain on sale of building
—
—
749
—
Impairment of investments - Other Pharmaceuticals
—
(295)
(724)
(295)
Unrealized (loss) gain on investments - Hedge Funds
738
(28)
4,171
492
Loss before income taxes
(2,742)
(2,288)
(12,593)
(5,252)
Provision for income taxes
(4)
(8)
(13)
(24)
Equity in earnings of RP Finance
96
53
288
53
Consolidated net loss
(2,650)
(2,243)
(12,318)
(5,223)
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
(97)
(84)
(154)
(213)
Net loss attributable to Rafael Holdings, Inc.
$
(2,553)
$
(2,159)
$
(12,164)
$
(5,010)
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
Net loss
$
(2,650)
$
(2,243)
$
(12,318)
$
(5,223)
Foreign currency translation adjustment
5
(4)
4
(32)
Total comprehensive loss
(2,645)
(2,247)
(12,314)
(5,255)
Comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
(28)
(3)
(39)
(19)
Total comprehensive loss attributable to Rafael Holdings, Inc.
$
(2,617)
$
(2,244)
$
(12,275)
$
(5,236)
Loss per share
Basic and diluted
$
(0.15)
$
(0.14)
$
(0.75)
$
(0.32)
Weighted average number of shares used in calculation of loss per share
Basic and diluted
16,668,624
15,813,679
16,216,969
15,747,709
RAFAEL HOLDINGS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited, in thousands)
Nine Months Ended April 30,
2021
2020
Operating activities
Net loss
$
(12,318)
$
(5,223)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities
Depreciation and amortization
1,079
1,413
Deferred income taxes
15
13
Net unrealized gain on investments - Hedge Funds
(4,171)
(492)
Impairment of investments - Other Pharmaceuticals
724
295
Impairment – Altira
7,000
—
Equity in earnings of RP Finance
(288)
(53)
(Recovery of) provision for doubtful accounts
(183)
48
Stock-based compensation
1,023
546
Amortization of debt discount
—
54
Gain on sale of building
(749)
—
Change in assets and liabilities:
Trade accounts receivable
202
141
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(352)
171
Other assets
98
(72)
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
(459)
28
Other current liabilities
120
—
Due to related parties
60
107
Due from Rafael Pharmaceuticals
(362)
—
Accrued interest - Related Party
—
19
Other liabilities
(59)
30
Net cash used in operating activities
(8,620)
(2,975)
Investing activities
Purchase of investment in Altira
(1,250)
—
Purchases of property and equipment
(237)
(491)
Payments to fund RP Finance
(3,750)
—
Proceeds from sale of building
3,658
—
Proceeds related to distribution from Hedge Funds
2,000
—
Investment in Rafael Pharmaceuticals
(9,123)
—
Net cash used in investing activities
(8,702)
(491)
Financing activities
Contribution from noncontrolling interest of consolidated entity
912
—
Proceeds from exercise of options
43
29
Proceeds from exercise of warrants
2,000
—
Proceeds from issuance of shares
13,000
—
Payments for taxes related to shares withheld for employee taxes
(185)
(125)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
15,770
(96)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
25
(32)
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(1,527)
(3,594)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
6,206
12,024
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
4,679
$
8,430
Supplemental schedule of noncash investing and financing activities
Common shares issued for settlement of Altira liability
$
6,250
$
—
Conversion of LipoMedix bridge notes
$
—
$
200
Conversions of related party convertible notes payable and accrued interest
$
—
$
15,668
