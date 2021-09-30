BOSTON, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RAIN Group, a global sales training company delivering award-winning results through in-person and virtual sales training, coaching, and reinforcement, announced today the release of its guide 36 Powerful Sales Questions for Life Sciences.
"The COVID-19 pandemic brought on unexpected challenges in life sciences and shifted the conversations between sales reps and healthcare professionals (HCPs)," shared Jason Murray, Chief Sales Officer of RAIN Group. "Whether reps are meeting with HCPs in person or virtually, they now need to ask powerful questions to better understand their needs and provide insight. These questions will inspire reps to lead masterful conversations so they can tailor their discussions and presentations to what is most interesting and valuable to their customer."
The questions in this guide will help pharmaceutical sales reps and medical sales reps:
- Qualify the potential of the HCP by understanding their practice, patients, and treatments.
- Find out what's going on in the HCP's world.
- Connect with HCPs and understand the needs of their patients.
- Disrupt their thinking and change their perception of what's possible.
- Understand how to position their treatment based on the specific needs of the HCP and their patients.
Murray continued, "While most of the questions are open-ended to get the HCP talking, we also reveal two other important categories of questions that can be very powerful. They'll help sales reps more deeply understand the HCP's challenges and concerns, which allows them to tailor their approach."
Download the guide here: https://hubs.li/H0Y0swp0
RAIN Group has worked with some of the world's leading life science companies to help them transform their sales organizations. Clients include Medtronic, Merck, Covetrus, Bayer, and others.
About RAIN Group
Founded in 2002, RAIN Group is a Top Sales Training Company that delivers award-winning results through in-person and virtual sales training, coaching, and reinforcement. The firm has helped hundreds of thousands of salespeople, managers, and professionals in more than 75 countries significantly increase their sales results. Headquartered in the greater Boston area, office locations include Bogotá, Geneva, Johannesburg, London, Mexico City, Mumbai, Seoul, Sydney, and Toronto. To learn more, visit http://www.raingroup.com.
Media Contact
Aly Jamison, APR, RAIN Group, +1 (508) 405-0438 Ext: 215, ajamison@raingroup.com
SOURCE RAIN Group