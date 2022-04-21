RAM Technologies to highlight comprehensive BPaaS offering for health plans administering Medicare Advantage and Managed Medicaid at this year's annual conference of America's Health Insurance Plans, AHIP 2022.
FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RAM Technologies, Inc., the perennial leader in the development of end-to-end solutions (technology and personnel) for health plans administering Medicare Advantage and Managed Medicaid, is pleased to announce its continued support of America's Health Insurance Plans (AHIP) with the sponsorship of AHIP's Annual Conference, AHIP 2022. RAM will be showcasing their comprehensive BPaaS offering along with their world class technology platform (HEALTHsuite Advantage™ enterprise core and eHealthsuite™ web portals). The event will be held June 21st through 23rd in Las Vegas, Nevada.
RAM Technologies offers an optimized and internalized BPaaS delivery model, RAM Health Services, managed and staffed by seasoned executives with decades of hands-on experience in the administration of government sponsored healthcare programs. This innovative offering has rapidly emerged as the preferred BPaaS solution for payers across the nation looking to optimize performance while controlling costs. RAM's operational team provides deep experience and delivers the services on RAM's premier platform (HEALTHsuite Advantage and eHealthsuite).
"We are constantly seeking to exceed the expectations of our clients," stated Christopher P. Minton, Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing for RAM Technologies, Inc. "The combined offering of RAM's platform, HEALTHsuite Advantage, the leading technology solution for Medicare Advantage and Managed Medicaid administration, with the operational experience and expertise of the RAM Health Services team, provides a truly comprehensive offering to the market."
Mr. Minton added, "With this complete technology and services option, small and entry level health plans can achieve the same efficiencies and productivity as much larger payers."
The RAM Health Services BPaaS offering supplies health plans with the option to outsource all or select portions of their administrative operations. This increased level of engagement provides healthcare payers with a wealth of expertise in Government healthcare programs. For new market entrants, this offering dramatically reduces time to market, alleviates hiring issues and controls costs.
RAM's solutions, HEALTHsuite Advantage enterprise core and eHealthsuite web portals, coupled with the BPaaS offering from RAM Health Services, represent the next evolution in healthcare administration. HEALTHsuite Advantage deploys in a pre-configured state ready to administer 'Original' Medicare. This innovative approach slashes implementation durations, eliminates risk and greatly reduces costs. HEALTHsuite Advantage's robust features and functions include all of the essential core system capabilities, including complete bi-directional integration with CMS – a must for Medicare Advantage and Managed Medicaid organizations.
AHIP 2022 brings together the leading minds of the health insurance industry in an environment that inspires innovation, action, and candid discussions about what is coming. With this event, attendees will experience a caliber of programming that only AHIP can deliver including the opportunity to connect with experts and thought leaders from our industry, engage with leadership from health insurance provider organizations of all sizes and dive into focused learning experiences, relevant to the work we do.
About America's Health Insurance Plans (AHIP)
America's Health Insurance Plans (AHIP) is the national association whose members provide coverage for health care and related services. Through these offerings, they improve and protect the health and financial security of consumers, families, businesses, communities and the nation. They are committed to market-based solutions and public-private partnerships that improve affordability, value, access, and well-being for consumers. For more information visit http://www.ahip.org
About RAM Technologies, Inc.
RAM Technologies is the leading provider of enterprise claims processing software and CMS Integration tools for health care organizations administering Medicare Advantage, Special Needs and Managed Medicaid plans. For almost 40 years RAM Technologies has led the way in the creation of benefit administration software for these programs and continues to enhance their managed care software to meet the needs of a rapidly changing market. RAM Technologies has been recognized on Inc. Magazine's List of Fastest Growing Private Companies and the Philadelphia Business Journal's List of Top Software Developers for their advancements in the creation of comprehensive auto adjudication software for Medicare and SNP administration. To learn more about RAM Technologies' healthcare claims processing solutions call (877) 654-8810 or visit http://www.ramtechinc.com.
