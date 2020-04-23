ATLANTA, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Randstad US (OTCMKTS: RANJY) and AMN Healthcare (NYSE: AMN) have partnered to deliver the first comprehensive total workforce solution for healthcare that addresses the entire workforce – direct patient care, allied services, and professional and technical support roles.
AMN Healthcare and Randstad's Integrated Talent Solutions provide simplified and streamlined technology-enabled services to help healthcare organizations reduce the burden of complex talent strategies, now and in the future. By combining AMN Healthcare's unmatched expertise in clinical staffing with Randstad's vast non-clinical human resources solutions, the offering delivers programs that improve efficiencies and standardize processes across the healthcare system to provide quality care and higher value.
The first highly visible implementation of this partnership is the Open Talent Marketplace for Healthcare, designed to provide state coalitions, federal agencies and healthcare systems with rapid access to talent. This is especially important now, as the entire healthcare community works to meet surging workforce needs in the COVID-19 pandemic. With the Open Talent Marketplace, the response is fast and well-organized, providing a dependable playbook to health systems.
"Healthcare organizations need rapid, comprehensive workforce solutions at this moment more than ever before," said Kelly Rakowski, group president and chief operating officer for strategic talent solutions at AMN Healthcare, "During this time when healthcare resources are strained, it is critically important to help healthcare organizations deliver essential services."
"Our partnership with AMN comes at a time when quality patient care is mission-critical, underscoring our commitment to making investments that bring talent solutions to our clients," said Traci Fiatte, CEO, non-technical staffing, Randstad US. "Especially during a time when healthcare resources are strained, our staffing support ensures clinicians can maintain an exclusive focus where it matters most during this time of unprecedented need."
For more information about Randstad and AMN Healthcare's partnership, go to the Integrated Talent Solutions webpage.
About Randstad
Randstad North America, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Randstad N.V., a €23.7 billion global provider of flexible work and human resources services. As a trusted human partner in the technology-driven world of talent, we combine the expertise and passion of our employees, with some of the most innovative HR technologies on the market today, to advance the careers and business success of our candidates and clients.
Randstad's North American operations comprise nearly 5,700 associates and a deployed workforce of more than 94,000 in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to staffing and recruitment, Randstad offers outsourcing, consulting and workforce management solutions for generalist and specialist disciplines, including technology, engineering, accounting and finance, clinical and non-clinical healthcare, human resources, legal, life sciences, manufacturing and logistics, office and administration and sales and marketing. Global concepts available to North American client companies include RPO, MSP, integrated talent solutions, payrolling and independent contractor management and career transition services. Learn more at www.randstadusa.com or www.randstad.ca.
About AMN Healthcare
AMN Healthcare is the leader and innovator in total talent solutions for healthcare organizations across the nation. The Company provides access to the most comprehensive network of quality healthcare professionals through its innovative recruitment strategies and breadth of career opportunities. With insights and expertise, AMN Healthcare helps providers optimize their workforce to successfully reduce complexity, increase efficiency and improve patient outcomes. AMN total talent solutions include managed services programs, clinical and interim healthcare leaders, temporary staffing, executive search solutions, vendor management systems, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling, language interpretation services, revenue cycle solutions, credentialing, and other services. Clients include acute-care hospitals, community health centers and clinics, physician practice groups, retail and urgent care centers, home health facilities, schools and many other healthcare settings. AMN Healthcare is committed to fostering and maintaining a diverse team that reflects the communities we serve. Our commitment to the inclusion of many different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives enables our innovation and leadership in the healthcare services industry. For more information about AMN Healthcare, visit www.amnhealthcare.com.