TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, healthcare workers across many functions have struggled to keep up with managing patients with SARS-CoV-2 infection. However, those in the medical and scientific community know that there were many untreated medical conditions that persisted from before the start of the pandemic through to present day.
Professor Breida Boyle, Consultant Microbiologist at St. James's Hospital in the Department of Clinical Microbiology at Trinity College Dublin, has been managing patients with bloodstream infections both before and during the pandemic. With the ePlex Blood Culture Identification (BCID) panels, she performed a study looking at how well the panels compared to their standard of care using conventional microbiology methods. Prof. Boyle also looked at how the panels could help enhance antimicrobial and antifungal prescribing along with assessing cost savings associated with running the panels.
Fast forward to present day where Prof. Boyle, alongside her laboratory, have implemented the BCID panels and assessed how they have assisted St. James's Hospital during the pandemic, including how the panels can improve outcomes while also resulting in healthcare worker time savings and safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.
To learn more about the BCID panels, join Prof. Boyle in a live webinar on Monday, March 21, 2022, at 2pm EDT (6pm GMT/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Rapid BCID Saved Costs and Reduced Healthcare Worker-Patient Interaction Time During the COVID-19 Pandemic.
