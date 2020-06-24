DALLAS, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In addition to top-rated ER care, Exceptional Emergency Centers have COVID-19 Rapid 15-minute result testing at all 13 locations across Texas. To find an Exceptional Emergency Center, visit https://EER24.com/locations.
COVID-19 TESTING DETAILS:
- No appointments necessary
- No scheduling required to get tested
- Emergency rooms are always open 24/7
Exceptional Emergency Centers have two different tests available: the Antigen test (Rapid Test) and the Molecular (PCR) test.
1. Antigen Test (The Rapid Test)
Available at Exceptional: Yes
On-Site or Send Out? On-Site
Results typically back in 15 minutes
Rapid antigen tests are easily performed at Exceptional Emergency Center ERs via nasal swab. The test detects a viral protein in an actively infected person. The manufacturer published data that states the test demonstrates 100% specificity if results are positive. (meaning: if the sample is positive it is 100% accurate) and demonstrates 80% sensitivity (meaning: if the sample is negative, it is 80% accurate).
2. Molecular (PCR) Test
Available at Exceptional: Yes
On-Site or Send Out? Send Out
Results typically back in three to seven business days
PCR tests are performed via nasopharyngeal swab. The test detects the viral genetic material (RNA). If sample tests negative via antigen testing (rapid test) and the patient has either COVID-19 symptoms or has been in direct contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, it is advisable to confirm with molecular testing (PCR).
Who is at risk for contracting coronavirus (COVID-19)?
- Someone who has been in contact with someone who later tested positive for COVID-19.
- Someone who is experiencing fever, cough, headache or shortness of breath.
- Someone whose spouse, child or family member is a healthcare worker that tested positive for COVID-19.
- Someone who is a healthcare worker, first responder, nurse, doctor or interacts with patients every day.
Anyone who meets any one of these criteria may need to get tested for COVID-19.
