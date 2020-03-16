RENO, Nev., March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapid Dx for Life praises the leadership of the United States government by enacting a National Emergency for Covid19 on March 13th to enhance the resources and tools by which US states can effectively screen, treat, and cure this disease.
All citizens of our globe should rise to this occasion by being courageous, responsible, collaborative, and dedicated to fighting this global war on the Covid19 virus together.
Rapid Dx for Life will be deploying several Rapid Dx Mobile Diagnostics Labs in the United States, Canada, and Africa in the coming days. Planning is in progress to proactively test healthcare staff, hospital patients, seniors 60 years or older, plus immune compromised patients.
Edmonton, Alberta, Canada – Reno, Nevada, United States – Entebbe, Uganda will lead the way in providing our initial Full-Service Diagnostic Services by collecting patient samples, processing a variety of qPCR tests, and reporting results to local health authority officials.
The public has a significant responsibility to work together at the grassroots community level to avoid transmission of the virus to coworkers, friends, and family. Social distancing, self-quarantine at home, eating at home, and avoiding public events will reduce the rates of infection.
Everyone is encouraged to conduct video conferencing to interact with family, friends, and online forums to reduce the spread of infection caused by close social interactions.
Many Covid19 tests are now available globally (CE Mark or FDA approved) by several national governments and public labs with thousands of tests performed daily.
The virus does not sleep. We all need to take action now to contain this global outbreak from spreading to every village in every country potentially infecting hundreds of millions of people.
