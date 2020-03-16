RENO, Nev., March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapid Dx for Life praises the leadership of the United States government by enacting a National Emergency for Covid19 on March 13th to enhance the resources and tools by which US states can effectively screen, treat, and cure this disease.

All citizens of our globe should rise to this occasion by being courageous, responsible, collaborative, and dedicated to fighting this global war on the Covid19 virus together.

Rapid Dx for Life will be deploying several Rapid Dx Mobile Diagnostics Labs in the United States, Canada, and Africa in the coming days.  Planning is in progress to proactively test healthcare staff, hospital patients, seniors 60 years or older, plus immune compromised patients. 

Edmonton, Alberta, CanadaReno, Nevada, United States – Entebbe, Uganda will lead the way in providing our initial Full-Service Diagnostic Services by collecting patient samples, processing a variety of qPCR tests, and reporting results to local health authority officials.  

The public has a significant responsibility to work together at the grassroots community level to avoid transmission of the virus to coworkers, friends, and family.  Social distancing, self-quarantine at home, eating at home, and avoiding public events will reduce the rates of infection.   

Everyone is encouraged to conduct video conferencing to interact with family, friends, and online forums to reduce the spread of infection caused by close social interactions.

Many Covid19 tests are now available globally (CE Mark or FDA approved) by several national governments and public labs with thousands of tests performed daily. 

The virus does not sleep.  We all need to take action now to contain this global outbreak from spreading to every village in every country potentially infecting hundreds of millions of people.

Rapid Dx LLC

Suite 203, 401 Ryland Street, Reno, Nevada 89502 USA

www.rapiddxforlife.com

Rapid Dx LLC is a licensed global distributor of Co-Diagnostics www.codiagnostics.com

 

Media Contact:
Richard Moore
(775) 319-7800
richardmoore@rapiddxforlife.com

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.