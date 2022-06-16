The medical professionals at this state-of-the-art practice put patients' needs first, offering the personal attention of a primary care facility with the convenience of a walk-in clinic.
BOILINGBROOK, Ill., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rapid Healthcare, located at 215 Remington Blvd, Suite K in Bolingbrook, Illinois, provides a comprehensive range of primary and immediate care services for the entire family. This clinic is the source for excellent primary care with the convenience of a walk-in medical center at their advanced healthcare clinic near Woodridge and Romeoville, IL. Patients can visit for a variety of services, including x-rays/imaging, physicals, EKGs, STD tests, minor burns, strains/sprains and vaccines/flu shots. The primary care providers at the clinic can help patients develop an effective plan to manage chronic illnesses, such as diabetes, COPD and high blood pressure, among many others. Rapid Healthcare provides emergency treatment on short notice without long waits. Same-day services are available anytime to treat non-life-threatening illnesses, injuries and immediate medical needs such as lacerations, sore throats, headaches/migraines, abdominal pain, asthma attacks, ear infections and UTI treatment. The clinic can also provide COVID-19 testing and vaccines. The entire team at Rapid Healthcare offers a dedication to quality and welcomes new patients. The clinic accepts almost all healthcare insurance plans, which includes Medicaid, and their helpful staff will help patients utilize health insurance to minimize out-of-pocket costs for medical care.
"We are proud to provide our valued patients in Bolingbrook, IL, with a higher level of compassionate, personalized medical attention," says a Rapid Healthcare representative.
More about Rapid Healthcare:
Rapid Healthcare provides primary care and emergency services for the entire family. From routine check-ups and wellness exams to managing chronic conditions and treatment for injuries, they offer it all for families at their walk-in clinic in Bolingbrook, IL. At Rapid Healthcare, they strive to provide personalized medical care that is convenient and affordable for patients. For more information on Rapid Healthcare or to schedule an appointment, visit http://www.rapidhealthcare.org or call 630-518-4444.
