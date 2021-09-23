CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill., Sep. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rapid Immediate Care offers a comprehensive range of primary and urgent care services for the entire family at their clinic located at 741 S. McHenry Ave., Ste C & D in Crystal Lake, Illinois. When individuals require quality health care at a moment's notice, Rapid Immediate Care is there to help. The experienced medical team offers immediate care and primary care services on a walk-in or same-day appointment basis for people of all ages. If patients are in search of a primary doctor, they can choose one of the experienced providers at Rapid Immediate Care in Crystal Lake for their healthcare needs. Patients can schedule an appointment for a variety of services including women's health care, physicals, EKGs, STD tests and flu shots. Rapid Immediate Care provides emergency treatment on short notice without long waits, and services typically cost about half of emergency room visits. Urgent care services are available anytime to treat non-life-threatening illnesses, injuries and immediate medical needs such as lacerations, sore throats, minor sprains and strains, work injuries, suture removal, abscess drainage, abdominal pain, asthma attacks, ear infections, broken bones and UTI treatment. The clinic can provide COVID-19 testing for those experiencing coronavirus-like symptoms as well as those without symptoms who have specific indications for testing. Along with PCR Rapid testing, the medical team can also test for COVID-19 antibodies to help determine if you've been exposed to the virus.
"We are looking forward to giving patients a new level of personalized medical attention in Crystal Lake at Rapid Immediate Care," says a Rapid Immediate Care Physician.
More about Rapid Immediate Care:
Rapid Immediate Care offers primary care and emergency services for the entire family. They have clinics in Crystal Lake and Hoffman Estates, IL, for patients to receive convenient, quick and compassionate healthcare. They accept most major insurance plans and offer financing for qualified applicants. For more information on Rapid Immediate Care or to schedule an appointment, visit http://www.rapidimmediatecare.com or call 815-770-2780.
