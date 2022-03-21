TORONTO, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In this webinar, Baha Abdalhamid, MD, PhD, of Nebraska Public Health Laboratory and the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC), will speak about his research studies. Baha Abdalhamid's research uses rapid whole genome sequencing (WGS) and bioinformatics for the in-depth characterization of microorganisms. UNMC is using WGS to explore mutations in SARS-CoV-2 genes to be addressed as novel targets for COVID-19 vaccine development. With the help of its NGS-based approach, his lab was the first in the state of Nebraska to detect nearly every new SARS-CoV-2 variant – from Alpha to Delta to Omicron. NGS is enabling the lab to continue gaining a deeper understanding of SARS-CoV-2 including tracing the evolution of the virus.
Additionally, Sasan Amini, PhD, CEO of Clear Labs, will be discussing the technology of Clear Dx™ – a fully automated, end-to-end NGS platform for turnkey genomic surveillance and diagnostics.
Join us for the live webinar on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at 2pm EDT. For more information, or to register for this event, visit Rapid Whole Genome Sequencing in the Ever-Evolving Age of COVID-19.
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from life science, food and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com
For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/
Media Contact
Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, vkovacevic@xtalks.com
SOURCE Xtalks