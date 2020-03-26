TEMPE, Ariz., March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Doctors in Solidarity HealthShare's telemedicine program are standing by 24/7, anywhere in the US to provide members screening for COVID-19 and other illnesses. Medical professionals are available to answer members' questions, evaluate their risk of infection and recommend next steps via telephone or video chat.
"The technology of telemedicine provides convenient, cost-effective care for patients and now has become an important strategy for preventing the spread of the deadly COVID-19. With DialCare the doctor is always in, offering immediate relief for members' physical conditions and peace of mind," said Solidarity HealthShare Chief Medical Officer, Dr. John Oertle.
Telemedicine services offer access to licensed doctors and clinicians capable of providing non-emergency medical treatment. These services provide a safe, secure, private and convenient means of delivering the care patients need.
"Our telemedicine program not only reduces the spread of infection by evaluating patients in their own homes, but it also reduces emergency room visits which saves costs to the Solidarity HealthShare community as a whole," said Solidarity HealthShare CEO, Bradley L. Hahn.
Any medically-necessary care related to infectious disease is eligible for sharing, including telemedicine costs. Members who have Solidarity HealthShare's Premiere and Plus plans continue to have access to the telemedicine program without any added out-of-pocket costs.
"At Solidarity HealthShare, our members' healthcare is our number one priority. With rising concerns over the Coronavirus (COVID-19), we want to ensure members that our sharing power is stable, and we are ready to support one another during this time of uncertainty," said Solidarity HealthShare President, Chris Faddis.
For more information, please visit www.solidarityhealthshare.org or call us at 844-313-4999.
Solidarity HealthShare is a Christian health care sharing ministry that offers its members an affordable and ethical way to pay for health care. Based on the social and moral doctrine of the Catholic Church, we protect our members' well-formed consciences by sharing in the costs of life-affirming health care, and by refusing to participate in unethical medical practices. Our mission is to restore and rebuild an authentic culture that promotes the sanctity of all human life, while facilitating the sharing of our members' medical expenses.