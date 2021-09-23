HONOLULU, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rare Cannabinoid Company has added two more products to their apothecary line up. They are the world's first high strength terpene-only tinctures and are designed to amplify the effects of the brand's full spectrum Rare Hawaiian CBD and rare cannabinoid extracts.
The pioneering brand just launched the world's first pure CBDV oil tincture and was also the first to create a pure THCV oil. They also sell 500mg tinctures of Delta-8-THC, CBN,CBG, CBC and CBDA, an extra strength 3000mg CBD booster, and 1:1 blends of rare cannabinoids with Maui-grown CBD.
"Our products are designed to be mixed and matched with each other so that each customer can create their perfect blend or blends," said Rare Cannabinoid Company founder and CEO Jared Dalgamouni.
"Having these terpene-only tinctures adds another dimension to the full spectrum effect," he said.
Like cannabinoids, terpenes are compounds that naturally occur in hemp, cannabis and other plants. They are oils that have specific health and wellness uses as well as unique aromas. Terpenes are increasingly believed to play a major role in the unique effects attributed to different strains of cannabis. By isolating and then recombining them, one can tailor their use to their exact needs.
The blends - Relax and Relief - contain a 450mg mix of pure, steam-distilled terpenes in certified organic MCT coconut oil. Each spray contains 6mg of terpenes.
The Relax terpenes blend promotes calm, relaxation, and restful sleep. It contains 113mg β-Myrcene, 113mg Linalool, 113 mg β-Pinene, 68mg δ-Limonene, 45mg δ-3-Carene.
The Relief terpenes blend is designed to reduce inflammation, speed up the recovery process, and support healthy joints. It contains 150mg α-Pinene, 150mg β-Caryophyllene, 100mg δ-Limonene, 50mg Linalool.
Both blends support stress resilience, improved mood, immune function and brain health.
Visit Rare Cannabinoid Company's Relax and Relief tincture pages for more information. There one can find descriptions of the individual terpenes in each blend, links to medical research into their potential uses, and which cannabis strains those terpenes are dominant in.
The high strength terpene blends do not contain any CBD, THC or rare cannabinoids. Instead, they are intended to amplify the effects of the brand's cannabinoid tinctures or one's favorite hemp or cannabis oils, flowers or edibles.
The apothecary concept is based on the idea that each person's health and wellness needs are unique and even differ depending on the time of day. Each cannabinoid and terpene offers different effects. For example, THCV acts like a stimulant, increasing energy and suppressing appetite while CBN promotes relaxation and sedation. It therefore makes sense to take THCV in the morning and CBN for sleep at night.
For optimal effects, Rare Cannabinoid Company recommends using their 1000mg full spectrum Hawaiian CBD as a base oil. Like a multivitamin, it offers overall protection and balancing of the endocannabinoid system. Customers can then enhance specific effects by taking one or more single extracts of rare cannabinoids and/or a terpene blend.
Rare Cannabinoid Company offers suggested combinations. Customers can choose to buy one, two or more oils and combine them for amplified effects. They can also be taken with hemp and cannabis products from other reputable brands or family members can share a selection of oils and combine them for multiple purposes.
For rest and sleep: CBN oil + Delta-8-THC + Relax Terpenes + Rare Hawaiian CBD
For soreness and discomfort: CBG oil + CBDV oil + Relief Terpenes + Rare Hawaiian CBD
For improved mood: CBC oil + THCV oil + Relax Terpenes + Rare Hawaiian CBD
Customers should be aware that hemp-derived Delta-8-THC offers many of the same effects as cannabis-derived THC and can therefore be intoxicating. Visit the website for more information and to buy Delta-8-THC. Visit the Apothecary page to learn more about and buy CBN, CBG, THCV and other single extracts.
The brand also offers Ready Blends that pre-combine 250mg rare cannabinoid with 250mg full spectrum Rare Hawaiian CBD. They are: THCV:CBD, CBG:CBD, CBN:CBD, and CBC:CBD. They are daily hemp supplements and can be taken on their own, or combined with other cannabinoids or the terpene blends.
Rare Cannabinoid Company is the sister brand of Hawaiian Choice, which is Hawaii's most popular CBD brand. Hawaiian Choice was one of the first to recognize the benefits of terpenes and incorporate them into their CBD oil tinctures.
All Hawaiian Choice CBD oil tinctures contain 750mg broad spectrum Maui-grown CBD and are infused with organic or wild gathered extracts of Hawaiian pineapple, passion fruit, hibiscus, noni and Big Island honey. What makes each tincture unique is the addition of specific terpenes.
Similar to Rare Cannabinoid Company's new terpene-only tinctures, Hawaiian Choice has Relax CBD and Relief CBD options. In addition, it offers an Active CBD oil for energy, exercise and appetite control and a Focus CBD oil for alertness and concentration.
"A lot of our long-time customers like to mix and match products from both brands," said Dalgamouni.
Customers often buy THCV to go with Hawaiian Choice's Active CBD as both can offer a pre-workout boost and support weight loss endeavors by helping you eat less.
Or they buy CBC oil to go with Hawaiian Choice's Focus CBD. CBC is known for raising anandamide levels. Anandamide is the brain's "bliss" molecule and scientific studies show that people with higher levels of anandamide are happier. Combining it with the Focus CBD may offer additional clarity and positive focus. THCV can also add a further uplifting factor to the mix.
"The combinations and possibilities are almost endless," said Dalgamouni.
"We keep expanding our offering as more and more cannabinoids and terpenes are discovered and as research into their potential emerges," he said.
"Stay tuned for our high strength THCV, CBG, CBN and CBD gummies that will be coming next."
Hawaiian Choice was founded in 2017 and is sold online and in luxury hotels, spas and health food stores across the United States, Japan and the Mariana Islands. Rare Cannabinoid Company was established in the first quarter of 2020 and has flourished despite the pandemic. Products are now sold in more than 200 stores across the United States, by prescription in Brazil, and online. Rare Cannabinoid Company offer 15% off all products ordered on auto-ship subscription and free U.S. shipping on orders over $50. Stores interested in stocking either brand can request a wholesale account through wellnessorders.com.
