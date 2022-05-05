Rare Cannabinoid Company announces the launch of its newest hemp-derived product: a 1500mg full spectrum cannabinoid tincture containing equal parts CBGA (cannabigerolic acid), CBDA (cannabidiolic acid), and full spectrum Hawaiian CBD (cannabidiol). The high strength oil is designed for immune support and joins the premium brand's oils and gummies of THCV, CBDV, CBC, CBG, CBN, CBDA, CBD, and terpenes.
HONOLULU, Hawaii, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rare Cannabinoid Company announced the launch of its 1500mg CBGA + CBDA + CBD oil tincture. The full spectrum oil is designed for immune support and contains equal parts of CBGA (cannabigerolic acid), CBDA (cannabidiolic acid), and full spectrum Hawaiian CBD (cannabidiol). Buy CBGA + CBDA + CBD here.
"We formulated this Support+ tincture after receiving many requests from stores and individual customers for a high strength blend of CBGA, CBDA, and CBD," said a company spokesperson.
"As we head into the summer season and travel increases to levels not seen since the COVID-19 pandemic started, we hope this supportive blend of cannabinoids will help people feel their best."
In addition to supporting a healthy immune system, CBDA and CBGA may relieve occasional nausea, soreness, discomfort, and inflammation after exercise. CBD (cannabidiol) supports a sense of calm, balance, healthy joints and mental and physical well-being.
A leader in non-psychoactive rare cannabinoids, the aptly named Rare Cannabinoid Company is the first to release this combination of CBGA, CBDA, and Hawaiian CBD. It was also the first to formulate purified oils of THCV (tetrahydrocannabivarin) and CBDV (cannabidivarin) as well as terpene-only tinctures.
While CBD has become a well-known health and wellness product, interest in these rare hemp compounds is now growing exponentially. This is because each rare cannabinoid offers unique effects and benefits.
The premium brand's most-popular products have wide appeal for their targeted benefits. For example, THCV acts like a stimulant, increasing energy and suppressing appetite, which may aid weight loss. CBN (cannabinol) is believed to be the most-sedative cannabinoid and supports relaxation and restful sleep. Meanwhile, CBG (cannabigerol) relieves pain and inflammation after exercise. Rare Cannabinoid Company sells pure cannabinoid isolate oils, full spectrum blends, as well as THCV gummies, CBN gummies, CBG gummies and CBD gummies.
In addition to their most-popular cannabinoid oils and gummies, the brand specializes in unique products -- such as CBDV, which is being studied for potential benefits for autism spectrum disorder -- and this new formula of CBGA, CBDA, and CBD.
For those asking "What is CBGA? What is CBDA?," Rare Cannabinoid Company explains that they are acidic precursors to CBG and CBD. CBGA and CBDA are found in abundance in living, growing hemp and cannabis plants. However, for people to receive CBGA and CBDA benefits, they must consume them in their raw, unheated form. If they are smoked, baked, or vaped they will turn into CBG and CBD respectively.
The new, high strength tincture combines 500mg CBGA isolate with 500mg CBDA isolate and 500mg full spectrum Hawaiian CBD. The CBD oil is extracted from hemp plants grown on the slopes of Haleakala Volcano on the Hawaiian island of Maui.
"We believe that cannabinoids work best when they are combined with each other for the entourage effect," said the spokesperson.
The entourage effect is a phenomenon whereby cannabis and hemp compounds act synergistically with each other and enhance one another's effects.
"By combining a high level of CBGA with a high level of CBDA and enhancing it with another 500mg of full spectrum CBD, and all of its phytocannabinoids and terpenes, this all increases each cannabinoid's potential benefits."
Rare Cannabinoid Company grew out of its sister brand, Hawaiian Choice, which is Hawaii's most-popular CBD brand. The husband-wife founders of Hawaiian Choice started the new company when their customers started asking about where to buy specific rare cannabinoids. At the time, interest was limited to CBN for sleep, CBG for inflammation, THCV for weight loss potential, and CBC for improved mood. However, the team knew that as more and more rare cannabinoids were able to be extracted from hemp that interest in their unique benefits would grow too.
They designed the new company to offer an apothecary of cannabinoids and terpenes for people to mix and match with each other and create their own custom blends. In this way, they could offer a truly personalized health and wellness offering.
Rare Cannabinoid Company was started in the first quarter of 2020. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, it grew very quickly as interest in rare or minor cannabinoids exploded. It is now the market leader in non-psychoactive rare cannabinoids, with products sold online and in around 300 locations across the United States and by prescription in Brazil.
Brick-and-mortar stores interested in stocking oils and gummies of THCV, CBDV, CBDA, CBGA, CBC, CBG, CBN, and terpenes, can request a wholesale account on Wellness Orders. The website is the wholesale ordering site for both Rare Cannabinoid Company and Hawaiian Choice CBD.
Rare Cannabinoid Company believes strongly in cannabis and hemp education and has a list and map of third-party cannabinoid expert advisors. Cannabis doctors, nurses, and clinics can email info@rarecannabinoidco.com to inquire about being listed as an expert advisor. Customers seeking advice for specific ailments and conditions can contact these advisors for in-person and telehealth appointments. Find a cannabinoid advisor here. Each Rare Cannabinoid Company product page also has a "scientific studies" section with links to preclinical and medical research conducted on specific cannabinoids. Learn more and buy cannabinoids here.
