HONOLULU, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rare Cannabinoid Company has launched the world's first pure CBDV oil for sale. The 500mg CBDV tincture joins the Hawaiian company's apothecary of cannabinoids: THCV, Delta-8-THC, CBN, CBG, CBC, CBDA, Rare Hawaiian CBD, extra strength 3000mg CBD and 1:1 blends.
While CBDV (cannabidivarin) sounds like CBD (cannabidiol), this varin variety is extremely rare and appears to have exciting potential. CBDV is currently being researched for a pharmaceutical anti-seizure drug and is being tested on children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). In preclinical studies, it has shown potential for easing symptoms of ASD, Rett syndrome and muscular dystrophy. Other studies in mice and in humans have found potential anti-nausea and anti-inflammatory properties.
"We're very excited to be the first to bring a pure CBDV product to market and hope our customers can feel great benefits from it," said Rare Cannabinoid Company CEO Jared Dalgamouni.
The pioneering brand was also the first to produce a pure THCV (tetrahydrocannabivarin) oil in 2020 and is launching the first high strength terpene-only oils this week.
Rare Cannabinoid Company's apothecary concept is based on the idea that customers can mix and match different single extracts of cannabinoids with each other and a full spectrum CBD oil to customize their own blends.
Each cannabinoid is believed to offer unique mental and physical health benefits. For example, THCV acts like a stimulant increasing energy and suppressing appetite, while CBN (cannabinol) promotes relaxation and sleep, CBC (cannabichromene) increases the brain's "bliss" molecule anandamide and may improve mood, and hemp-derived Delta-8-THC offers similar euphoric effects and health benefits to cannabis-derived THC with less risk of anxiety or paranoia.
"No two cannabinoids are the same just as no two people are the same," said Dalgamouni.
"People use hemp and cannabis products for many different reasons and they affect people differently. Our extracts are designed for people to customize their own blend or blends for their personal needs," he said.
CBDV is a non-psychoactive rare cannabinoid that is similar to CBD but has some key differences.
Like THCV, CBDV is a varin. Varins contain two fewer carbon atoms than their non-varin counterparts (THC and CBD). These differences mean that they interact with the human endocannabinoid system in different ways and have unique physiological effects.
CBDV naturally occurs in much smaller quantities than CBD and is therefore more difficult to isolate. Rare Cannabinoid Company is the first to bring a pure CBDV product to market. Other CBDV products being sold online and in stores contain trace amounts of CBDV in a full spectrum CBD oil or are bulk isolates that would need to be formulated in a laboratory or manufacturing facility.
While cannabinoids appeal to different markets - such as THCV for weight loss, CBN for sleep, and Delta-8-THC for recreational use, CBDV appears likely to appeal to the health community. Like CBG (cannabigerol), it is being studied for many different medical applications.
One of the most interesting areas that CBDV is being studied for is its potential effects on Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). ASD is a developmental condition that impairs communication, social interaction and features repetitive movements. There is currently no approved treatment for the core symptoms of ASD, but new research shows that altered endocannabinoid signaling and immune problems may contribute to ASD.
This experiment tested CBDV treatment on a model of ASD in rats. Scientists found that "cannabidivarin treatment ameliorates autism-like behaviors and restores hippocampal endocannabinoid system and glia alterations." CBDV improved the rats' social skills and short-term memory, while reducing their repetitive behaviors and hyperlocomotion (constant moving as a result of excessive stimulation of the nervous system.)
The CDC estimates that one in 59 children have ASD. There are only two FDA-approved medications for the symptoms of ASD and they cause many negative side effects including weight gain, greater risk of diabetes, and growth of breast tissue. Searching for alternatives, there is currently a trial of CBDV versus a placebo in 100 children and adolescents with ASD between the ages of 5 and 18. The study aims to measure the efficacy of CBDV, especially in regards to irritability.
Highlighting the cannabinoid's potential, CBDV is currently being developed into a pharmaceutical drug designed to reduce or prevent seizures by GW Pharmaceuticals. The British company previously developed Epidiolex, a CBD drug for seizures and says that " CBDV represents an additional product pipeline opportunity as a next-generation epilepsy therapy."
Meanwhile, for muscular dystrophy, CBDV was found to reduce inflammation and restore and enhance muscle function in this study on Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Duchenne muscular dystrophy is the most common form of the muscle-wasting disease. The study found that in addition to CBDV, CBD and THCV may also prevent muscle degeneration in DMD patients.
CBDV also shows promise in aiding neurobehavioral issues associated with Rett syndrome. In this study, CBDV was found to be beneficial for memory, neurological and social deficits related to Rett syndrome.
Furthermore, CBDV shows potential for reducing nausea in this study and for reducing inflammation in this study. That experiment tested CBDV against ulcerative colitis in mice and in biopsies from children and found that CBDV reduced intestinal inflammation.
Rare Cannabinoid Company offers links to medical research and scientific studies on cannabinoids on its website, but clearly states that none of its products are intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. If customers would like additional help, a list of independent cannabinoid health advisors is listed on the website under the heading "Expert Cannabinoid Advice". Those physicians, nurses and naturopathic doctors have physical offices across the United States and many offer telehealth and video meeting options. They have a lot of knowledge about cannabinoids and have worked with Rare Cannabinoid Company's products.
Rare Cannabinoid Company has taken the lead in producing rare cannabinoid products. It was established in the first quarter of 2020 and products are now sold in more than 200 stores across the United States, by prescription in Brazil, and online. Visit the website to see a map of where to buy rare cannabinoids. Stores can also get more information on the wholesale website. Rare Cannabinoid company's sister brand, Hawaiian Choice, was established in 2017 and is the most popular CBD brand in Hawaii. It specializes in CBD tinctures, CBD balms, and vegan CBD gummies all made with broad spectrum Hawaiian CBD and real Hawaiian fruits, essential oils or honey.
