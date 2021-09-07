HONOLULU, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rare Cannabinoid Company is extending its popular Labor Day Sale through the end of September. This means up to 40% off CBD products from the Hawaiian brand best known for producing the world's first purified THCV oil. Customers can receive an additional 15% off all products with an auto-ship subscription.
"We're dropping prices for the whole month so that our customers can afford the very best CBD to combine with our single extracts of THCV, Delta-8-THC, CBN, CBG, CBC, CBDA and we have the world's first CBDV and terpene-only tinctures coming soon," said Rare Cannabinoid Company founder and CEO Jared Dalgamouni.
"By selling our 1000mg full spectrum Rare Hawaiian CBD and extra strength 3000mg CBD for just $59 each, we hope that people will take advantage of our apothecary concept," he said. Normal prices are $79 and $99 each. Now, they'll be just $50.15 if purchased on subscription. By industry standards, this is an excellent deal as 3000mg CBD oils often sell for $150 or more and CBD extracted from Hawaiian hemp is a rare and premium product.
Rare Cannabinoid Company's apothecary concept is based on the belief that each cannabinoid offers unique health and wellness benefits, such as THCV for energy and appetite suppression or CBN for relaxation and sleep. The effects of each cannabinoid are heightened when they are taken with a full spectrum oil or boosted with high levels of CBD or other complimentary cannabinoids.
It's recommended that people use the 1000mg full spectrum Rare Hawaiian CBD as a base oil and mix and match single extracts of rare cannabinoids with it according to their needs. The 3000mg CBD oil can be used to heighten the amount of CBD or can be used in place of the full spectrum oil if one is taking enough other cannabinoids and terpenes to still get the full spectrum effect.
"No two people are the same; that's why a one-size-fits-all CBD blend does not work as well," said Dalgamouni. "Everyone is unique and cannabinoids affect them differently. We recommend trying different combinations of cannabinoids and adjusting dosages depending on the time of day or how you're feeling mentally and physically," he said.
Suggested combinations include:
Wake Up Blend: THCV + full spectrum Rare Hawaiian CBD
Sleep Blend: CBN + Relax Terpenes (coming soon) + Delta-8-THC* + 3000mg extra strength CBD
Post-Exercise Blend: CBG + Relief Terpenes (coming soon) + 3000mg extra strength CBD
For Low Mood: CBC + Delta-8-THC* + full spectrum Rare Hawaiian CBD +/Or 3000mg extra strength CBD
For nausea: CBDA + Delta-8-THC* + full spectrum Rare Hawaiian CBD +/Or 3000mg extra strength CBD
*Warning: Delta-8-THC can be intoxicating. Do not drive or operate machinery when taking Delta-8-THC.
Below are brief descriptions of the CBD products and what effects each rare cannabinoid is believed to have. Rare Cannabinoid Company's website offers information and links to medical research, scientific studies and news articles on each cannabinoid and terpene. For specific diseases, it is recommended that people discuss options with their physician and also search for medical research on cannabinoids and their disease online. Rare Cannabinoid Company also offers a list of independent Cannabinoid Health Advisors who offer office and virtual meetings to those seeking expert advice and specialized care.
1000mg full spectrum Rare Hawaiian CBD - This 30ml tincture contains full spectrum CBD extracted from premium Hawaiian hemp grown on the slopes of Haleakala on Maui. The Hawaiian CBD is blended with organic MCT coconut oil and is gently flavored with food grade organic essential oils of Italian lemon and wild orange. It offers stress resilience, a sense of calm and relief from discomfort and inflammation associated with daily activities. Buy Hawaiian CBD here.
3000mg extra strength CBD Booster - This oil is so potent that it's the only Rare Cannabinoid Company product that comes with a glass dropper instead of a spray cap for precision dosing. A serving size is 0.25 ml (25mg CBD), which means that there are 120 servings per 30ml bottle. It offers stress resilience, a sense of calm and relief from discomfort and inflammation associated with daily activities. Buy 3000mg CBD here.
THCV (tetrahydrocannabivarin): Believed to boost energy and suppress appetite. 500mg THCV in certified organic MCT coconut oil.
Delta-8-THC (Delta-8-tetrahydrocannabinol): May offer a feeling of euphoria and ease discomfort and nausea. 500mg Delta-8-THC in certified organic MCT coconut oil.
CBN (cannabinol): Supports rest, relaxation and sleep. 500mg CBN in certified organic MCT coconut oil.
CBG (cannabigerol): May ease discomfort and supports brain and body health. 500mg CBG in certified organic MCT coconut oil.
CBC (cannabichromene): Supports mental health and may improve mood. 500mg CBC in certified organic MCT coconut oil.
CBDA (cannabidiolic acid): May reduce nausea and reduce inflammation from everyday activities. 500mg CBDA in certified organic MCT coconut oil.
CBDV (cannabidivarin): CBDV studies are looking into its potential uses for inflammation, autism spectrum disorder, muscular dystrophy and seizures.
Relax terpene-only tincture: Blend of pure terpenes β-Myrcene, β-Pinene, δ-3-Carene, δ-Limonene, Linalool promotes calm, relaxation, stress resilience and restful sleep.
Relief terpene-only tincture: Blend of pure terpenes α-Pinene, δ-Limonene, Linalool and β-Caryophyllene may reduce inflammation related to activity, speed up the recovery process and support healthy joints.
All Rare Cannabinoid Company products are produced in a cGMP facility. For full peace of mind, third-party lab test results are available online and via QR code on the product packaging.
Rare Cannabinoid Company was started by the owners of Hawaiian Choice, Hawaii's most-popular CBD brand. Hawaiian Choice offers CBD tinctures, a cooling CBD topical balm, and vegan CBD gummies, all made with broad spectrum Hawaiian CBD and infused with real Hawaiian fruits, essential oils or honey. Both brands are sold in more than 200 locations across the United States and online. Hawaiian Choice is also sold across Japan and the Mariana Islands.
Brick and mortar stores interested in stocking products from Rare Cannabinoid Company and Hawaiian Choice CBD can learn more and apply for a wholesale account here.
