HONOLULU, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rare Cannabinoid Company launched its Labor Day Sale, offering up to 40% off CBD to combine with its single extracts of THCV, Delta-8-THC, CBN, CBG, CBC and CBDA.
For a limited time, customers can purchase 1000mg full spectrum Rare Hawaiian CBD and extra high strength 3000mg CBD oil tinctures for just $59 (regular prices are $79 and $99 respectively.)
"We are offering this deep discount so that our customers can get the full benefits of our apothecary line of cannabinoids," said company founder and CEO, Jared Dalgamouni.
"Each rare cannabinoid is believed to offer specific health and wellness benefits, but they work best when combined with each other or a full spectrum CBD for the entourage effect," he said.
"For example, THCV can be taken with CBD for a morning boost and appetite control while an evening combination of CBN and CBD may help with relaxation and sleep," he said.
Rare Cannabinoid Company's 1000mg CBD oil tincture contains full spectrum CBD extracted from premium Hawaiian hemp. The plants are grown in the "up-country" Kula region on the island of Maui. This verdant agricultural area is on the western-facing slopes of the dormant volcano Haleakala. The land receives year-round tropical sunshine and rain and has a cooler climate than Hawaii's coastal beach areas. The Hawaiian CBD is carried in certified organic MCT coconut oil and is gently flavored with food grade organic essential oils of Italian lemon and wild orange.
Meanwhile, the 3000mg CBD oil is so strong that it's the only Rare Cannabinoid Company product that comes with a glass dropper instead of a spray cap for precision dosing. A serving size is considered 0.25 ml (25mg CBD), which means that there are a whopping 120 servings per 30ml bottle.
"Our sale price of $59 is really a steal for such a strong CBD product," said Dalgamouni.
"We hope that it will allow our customers to experience the concept of mixing and matching cannabinoids to really figure out what works best for them," he said.
Customers can get a further 15% off all products ordered with an auto-ship subscription. This brings the price of the CBD oils down to $50.15 each. Subscriptions can be cancelled online without any penalties or fees at any time. See how rare cannabinoid subscriptions work here.
Rare Cannabinoid Company was the first to conceptualize an apothecary of cannabinoids. The idea is that depending on the time of day or one's mental and physical needs, they can customize their own personal blend using the brand's 500mg single extracts of THCV, Delta-8-THC, CBN, CBG, CBC and CBDA. Rare Cannabinoid Company was the first brand to produce a purified THCV oil tincture and will soon be the first to launch a CBDV oil tincture as well as terpene-only tinctures for relaxation and relief.
Here is a brief definition of each cannabinoid with links to news articles and research:
THCV (tetrahydrocannabivarin): Believed to boost energy and suppress appetite.
Leafly: Everything You Need To Know About THCV
LA Weekly: The Best THCV for Energy and Weight Loss
High Times: THCV, CBN and CBG: Learn which Rare Cannabinoid is Best for Weight Loss, Sleep or Pain
Learn more and buy THCV here.
Delta-8-THC (Delta-8-tetrahydrocannabinol): May offer a feeling of euphoria and ease discomfort and nausea.
High Times: 8 Reasons To Try Delta-8-THC Before It's Too Late
Learn more and buy Delta-8-THC here.
CBN (cannabinol): Supports rest, relaxation and sleep.
L.A. Weekly: CBN for Sleep: Your Guide to the Most Sedative Cannabinoid
Learn more and buy CBN oil here.
CBG (cannabigerol): May ease discomfort and supports brain and body health.
Leafly: Is CBG better than CBD and THC for pain, inflammation, and aging?
Learn more and buy CBG oil here.
CBC (cannabichromene): Supports mental health and may improve mood
Leafly: Nature's antidepressant? Rare cannabinoid CBC boosts the brain's 'bliss' molecule
Learn more and buy CBC oil here.
CBDA (cannabidiolic acid): May reduce nausea and reduce inflammation from everyday activities.
Learn more and buy CBDA here.
CBDV (cannabidivarin): CBDV studies are looking into its potential uses for inflammation, autism spectrum disorder, muscular dystrophy and seizures.
Learn more and buy CBDV here(coming mid-September).
Relax terpene-only tincture: Blend of pure terpenes β-Myrcene, β-Pinene, δ-3-Carene, δ-Limonene, Linalool promotes calm, relaxation, stress resilience and restful sleep.
Learn more and buy Relax terpene-only tincture here (coming mid-September).
Relief terpene-only tincture: Blend of pure terpenes α-Pinene, δ-Limonene, Linalool and β-Caryophyllene may reduce inflammation related to activity, speed up the recovery process and support healthy joints.
Learn more and buy Relief terpene-only tincture here (coming mid-September).
All Rare Cannabinoid Company products are produced in a cGMP facility. For full peace of mind, third-party lab test results are available online and via QR code on the product packaging.
Rare Cannabinoid Company was started by the owners of Hawaiian Choice, Hawaii's most-popular CBD brand. Hawaiian Choice offers CBD tinctures, a cooling CBD topical balm, and vegan CBD gummies, all made with broad spectrum Hawaiian CBD and infused with real Hawaiian fruits, essential oils or honey. Both brands are sold in more than 200 locations across the United States and online. Hawaiian Choice is also sold across Japan and the Mariana Islands.
Brick and mortar stores interested in stocking products from Rare Cannabinoid Company and Hawaiian Choice CBD can learn more and apply for a wholesale account here.
