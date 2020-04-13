FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second time since March, supplement brand RARI Nutrition is undergoing a growth spurt. The fitness-oriented brand has announced a new partnership with Swanson Vitamins, expanding their reach in the world of e-commerce.
A major component of RARI's recent trend of expansion has been their partnership with TruLife Distribution. TruLife founder Brian Gould has over 15 years of distribution experience and a venerated track record of helping clients grow their customer base into new retail markets.
While retail stores across the country have been forced to temporarily close during the Coronavirus outbreak, online sales have been booming as people try to limit interactions with one another. Swanson Vitamins is a major online retailer with the ability to broaden RARI's reach by making their products more accessible to consumers.
"We're seeing a major shift towards e-commerce and online ordering, especially in the health and wellness industry," says Brian Gould. "People are stuck at home and looking for ways to stay busy and motivated. We're excited that we could help RARI get their products sold on a wider variety of platforms in time to meet their customers' demands during these unforeseen times."
RARI has been on the rise since their inception in 2015, attracting a strong customer base with their unique, all-natural sports nutrition products, founded on science-backed nutrition. RARI has five main supplements, in the form of two different powdered mix-ins, and three different types of capsules, that make up their product line, all of which are vegan, keto, soy-free, gluten-free, and made in the United States.
One of RARI's signature products is their Infinity - Pre-Workout Powder, a best-seller that uses natural ingredients like B-complex vitamins, B6, B12, B5, and Citrulline Malate, to provide stable energy, without a crash.
RARI uses the highest quality ingredients in all of their products, as they respond to the demands of their loyal customer base. Their partnership with TruLife has given RARI the opportunity to show the sports nutrition industry what they're made of, as attention to product research and development helps this company stand out. RARI can be found on Amazon, Vitamin Shoppe, CVS stores, and now, for the first time through online vitamin retail giant, Swanson Vitamins, at Swansonvitamins.com.
