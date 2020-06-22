FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The recent shift to e-commerce sales has been detrimental to up-and-coming brands who have been unable to establish their footing in a rapidly changing retail market. However, health and wellness brand RARI Nutrition continues to see their product sales expand.
RARI has been selling sports nutrition supplements online since their inception, and the heavy focus on structuring the company around e-commerce has paid off. Over the past two years, RARI has continued to grow their sales, even while other brands have struggled.
RARI founder, Sean Kelly, says that one component of their growth platform is their sales and distribution partner, TruLife Distribution. TruLife, an upstart based out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, began as a venture by industry veteran Brian Gould. Kelly says that Gould's experience connecting brands with buyers has been an invaluable asset for him and his brand.
"When we started our company, we had maybe two products available, today we make over seven products, and our sales continue to expand, even now," says Kelly.
"We had some really strong-selling products and we were ready to expand our company across online platforms and major brick-and-mortar outlets across the country, and TruLife streamlined that process for us."
RARI's strategy for targeting the avenue of selling through large online retailers comes with the benefit of thousands of product reviews. Product reviews have proven in some cases to be even more important than advertising when it comes to customers making the choice to click "buy."
"RARI's products really speak for themselves," says Brian Gould "Customers love them, and that alone has been a big part of their popularity. RARI has products for sale in several big box stores throughout the U.S. now, but the fact that people can still go online and read what someone else wrote, it makes a difference even when they're buying in person."
Kelly says he vetted other companies before partnering with TruLife Distribution to handle RARI's sales, but during their first meeting he knew that he had made the right choice. Though TruLife is still a young company, Gould has over 16 years of experience, not only in retail, but in the nutrition industry.
"It's really a matter of building relationships," says Brian Gould. "All of my years in the business means nothing if I don't have a solid relationship with the buyers I'm talking to - it's about mutual trust." Utilizing his industry experience and extensive list of business contacts, Gould has been able to bolster brands like RARI through both online selling, and brick and mortar retail.
RARI's founder says he couldn't be more satisfied with his decision to partner with TruLife, "When you go into a store and see your products on the shelves, it's just an incredible feeling." says Kelly, "It really feels like we made it."
