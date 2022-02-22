CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RateQuote™, a free insurance comparison platform for consumers nationwide, broadens its product scope to include under 65 health insurance. This comes on the tail of its November Medicare launch.
"We're poised for a big release into under 65 health," says Scott Sullivan, President of RateQuote. "Our offering will serve customers looking for ACA products, along with popular alternatives like Short Term Medical and Fixed Indemnity. Customer choice will always be at the forefront of our platform."
RateQuote.com's new under 65 healthcare offering simplifies the health insurance process by using its proprietary GreatQuote™ matching algorithm and allowing shoppers of any age to find quality, affordable coverage through RateQuote™. The new offering provides enough variety in carrier coverage that customers can find both traditional health plans as well as low-cost alternatives.
As an independent provider of insurance information and options, RateQuote™ works with insurers to streamline the shopping experience and make insurance selection a trusted and hassle-free experience. To learn more, visit https://www.ratequote.com/.
About RateQuote™
RateQuote™ is a leading provider of personalized insurance information. Working with insurance provider partners, RateQuote™ aggregates and ranks coverage options, saving shoppers time and effort while helping them make the best possible coverage decision. Make shopping for insurance simple with a GreatQuote™. Learn more at https://www.ratequote.com/.
Media Contact
Media Team, RateQuote™, +1 (800) 956-0229, info@ratequote.com
SOURCE RateQuote™