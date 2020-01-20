EUGENE, Ore., Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CBD is known for its pain-relieving properties, whether that be mental and emotional distress -- anxiety, for example -- or physical discomfort from inflammation or other forms of chronic pain.
What's more, CBD in topical form is a particularly effective way to get the results you need right where you need them. If you're seeking help for the discomfort you're living with, RAVE Reviews ranking of the 10 Best CBD Topicals is here to help you find a CBD topical that's right for you.
"Not all CBD topicals are the same, and choosing one tailored to your specific needs or concerns will likely produce the best results," said William Kennedy, Marketing and Creative Manager for RAVE Reviews. "If you're feeling overwhelmed by all the CBD options available, we did the hard work for you."
A total of 10 CBD topicals were reviewed on the following: CBD content, price, other therapeutic ingredients, synthetic and chemical additives, third-party testing, customer reviews.
CBD topicals reviewed in the article are as follows:
1. Kanibi CBD Enhanced Sports Cream
Brand: Kanibi Hometown: Vineyard, UT
2. Mission Farm CBD Relax Cream
Brand: Missions Farms Hometown: Bend, Oregon
3. Joy Organics Premium Hemp Salve
Brand: Joy Organics Hometown: Fort Collins, Colorado
4. cbdMD CBD Revive
Brand: cbdMD Hometown: Charlotte, North Carolina
5. Moon Mother Dream Balm
Brand: Moon Mother Hometown: Boulder, Colorado
6. 4 Corners Cannabis CBD Salve
Brand: 4 Corners Hometown: Durango, Colorado
7. FAB CBD Topical Cream
Brand: FAB Hometown: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
8. RE: Botanicals Extra Strength Relief Body Oil
Brand: RE: Botanicals Hometown: Boulder, Colorado
9. Charlotte's Web Hemp Infused Cream with CBD
Brand: Charlotte's Web Hometown: Boulder, Colorado
10. Populum Cold Therapy Hemp Rub
Brand: Populum Hometown: Tempe, Arizona
Read the complete ranking here:
https://www.ravereviews.org/cbd/best-cbd-topicals/
RAVE Reviews is like a product review site and a lifestyle magazine hooked up — a fun and authoritative guide for consumer goods, entertainment, and travel.
