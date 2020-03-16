EUGENE, Ore., March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RAVE Reviews, the innovative site that publishes entertaining rankings based on advanced data-driven analysis, has published a ranking of the "Best BCAA for Men and Women," available at:

https://www.ravereviews.org/health/best-bcaa-for-men-and-women/

We should all take care of our bodies by eating a healthy diet and exercising regularly, but as we age it gets harder and harder to stay fit. The best BCAA compliments your diet and exercise routine to help build healthy muscle mass without gaining too much weight.

"BCAA helps build muscle, promote weight loss, and speed up recovery after exercise" said William Kennedy, Marketing and Creative Manager at RAVE Reviews. "Since muscle burns more calories than fat, a healthy amount of muscle mass will help ensure you don't gain weight, even on a night when you indulge"

In determining which BCAA to feature, RAVE compared reviews from sources across the internet and took into account multiple factors such as improved aerobic exercise, decreased fatigue, increased fat burning, weight loss, reduced muscle soreness, and stabilizing blood glucose levels.

The full list of featured products includes:

BPI Sports Best BCAA            

Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Cellucor Alpha Amino BCAA    

Austin, Texas

Genius BCAA Powder        

Alpharetta, Georgia

Gnarly BCAA Workout Supplement  

Salt Lake City, Utah

INTRASURGE Intra-Workout BCAA Energy

Farmingdale, New York

NutraBio BCAA Natural Powder       

Middlesex, New Jersey

Nutricost BCAA Powder          

Orem, Utah

PranaOn Intra-Strength BCAA       

Queensland, Australia

VINTAGE BUILD Post Workout BCAA    

Beverly Hills, California

Xtend BCAA - Black Cherry     

Austin, Texas

RAVE Reviews is an authoritative and entertaining guide for consumer goods, entertainment, and travel. It's not a product review site or a lifestyle magazine. But if those two met on an online dating site, nine months later, you'd have RAVE Reviews.

Questions? Contact:
William Kennedy, Marketing and Creative Manager, RAVE Reviews
Web: http://www.ravereviews.org/
Phone: 541-225-4959
Email: 235605@email4pr.com

 

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.