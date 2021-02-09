TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, ravkoo, the renowned Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) digital pharmacy, announced that it is partnering with Utiva Health to drive improved outcomes in the treatment of urinary tract infections (UTIs). Utiva is a healthcare business brand that manages and deals with Urinary Tract health. The partnership will allow patients to self-manage their UTI needs through Utiva Health's home-based diagnostics and clinically proven OTC products. ravkoo has over 400 distribution centers nationwide in more than 100 major cities.
Nearly 11 million Americans are suffering with UTIs. Partnering with Utiva will allow ravkoo to become a force for positive change in this daunting healthcare issue. Working with Utiva, ravkoo will be able to launch new Urinary Tract health programs. The online nature of the medication delivery process will enable UTI patients, who may be reserved and uncomfortable, to get the treatment they need without difficulties. ravkoo offers free, same-day prescription deliveries to patients at their doorsteps. The ravkoo digital platform allows people to converse privately with a live pharmacist at their website in order to understand their medication and treatment plans.
Faraz Nomani, Co-Founder of Utiva Health, said, "Any potential UTIs should not be ignored due to potential complications. By partnering with ravkoo, we are now able to offer our customers quick patient care and treatment options across the United States. This is a huge step forward in helping patients who are experiencing symptoms and want to control their UTIs quickly and conveniently."
In addition to prescription management services, ravkoo is also helping neighborhood communities by donating $1 to major charities for every prescription received from patients. ravkoo's main mission is to assist in easing the prescription management process for patients while providing them with affordable rates on their medications.
For further information on Utiva Health's services and prescription management, visit http://www.utivahealth.com.
