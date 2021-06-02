BREVARD, N.C. and TAIZHOU, China, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Raybow Pharmaceutical, a global Contract Drug and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) with operations in China, Europe and the U.S. has completed a rebranding in response to accelerated company growth and a commitment to its corporate vision. The company will keep its iconic Raybow logo with rainbow in blues and green, symbolizing Air, Forest and Ocean, but will emphasize the company's broad focus on science by changing "Pharmaceutical" to "PharmaScience".
The addition of "Science" to the Raybow brand is in keeping with its focus on providing world class research and development capabilities in the pharmaceutical manufacturing space. Raybow has shown its commitment to the R&D side of the business launching two 10,000 square meter R&D centers in the past 3 years alone and hiring more than 600 new chemists in that same time frame. The company will open a 3rd 10,000 square meter R&D center in 2022.
In addition, Raybow purchased a R&D facility in the United States in late 2019 and just two months ago announced a $15.8 million USD expansion to the facility with plans to triple its workforce.
The Raybow name, core to the brand as well as the 'Raybow Rainbow' will remain. The existing mark is a show of Raybow's commitment to the environment and green chemistry while paying homage to Raybow's birthplace, the coastal city of Taizhou, China. The light blue in the logo represents the sky while the green pays tribute to the green forested mountains surrounding the city and the deep blue is representing the deep blue ocean.
