MILAN, Italy, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Raybow PharmaScience is attending this three day trade show and conference which wraps up today. This annual event typically attracts thousands of pharma suppliers and buyers across the full supply chain. Raybow last presented in-person at CPhI Worldwide in Frankfurt, Germany in 2019.
This is the one of the first major in-person European shows that Raybow has attended since Covid-19 shut down events and venues across Europe in the spring of 2020. Key executives attending the event include Peter Halkjaer-Knudsen, Executive Vice President, Dr. Dirk Hütten, Senior Director Business Development and Ryan Gil, Senior Manager, Business Development.
Raybow has taken a cautious approach to getting back to travel in an effort to keep employees safe and as a company this is a significant step to a return to more in-person events.
The in-person event runs for 3 days, ending on the 11th. There is also the opportunity for people unable to attend in Italy to set up online meetings following the event. Raybow will attend CPhI China in December in Shanghai and has plans to attend Chemoutsourcing in the U.S. in February, 2022. This will be our first in-person U.S. show since late 2019 although we have attended several virtual shows.
Raybow PharmaScience is a global Contract Drug and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) with operations in China, Europe and the U.S. Raybow is focused on providing world class research and development capabilities in the pharmaceutical manufacturing space. Raybow has shown its commitment to the R&D side of the business launching two 10,000 square meter R&D centers in the past 3 years alone and hiring more than 600 new chemists in that same time frame. The company will open a 3rd 10,000 square meter R&D center in 2022.
