WEBSTER, N.Y., Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RCare, creator of advanced nurse call and monitoring solutions for the entire spectrum of senior care, announced a new partnership with Medtelligent, creator of the electronic health records (EHR) system ALIS, widely used in Assisted Living, Independent Living and Memory Care communities.
RCare is the first nurse call system to integrate with ALIS. The integration between the systems allows them to share data, providing greater staff efficiencies and data accuracy.
Phase 1 of the integration will include information sharing between the two systems. When a resident is added to one system, the information will automatically be added to the other system, eliminating the need for duplicate data entry. When residents are transferred or discharged, they will be removed from both systems.
"Data entry is very time consuming, and this integration allows us to cut the entry time in half," said Ashley Flann, RCare's Director of Marketing. "And that's incredibly important, but it also ensures better accuracy."
The integration is unique in that it allows for the bi-directional flow of data between the two systems. "This is going to be the most powerful, all-encompassing integration on the market," said Trisha Cole, Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel for Medtelligent. "And it gets better. As we move into the next phase, our goal is to give big senior living portfolios an overview of how their care is trending. It will be a real game changer for assisted living portfolio groups. The holy grail is to help with resident holistic health, and staffing. With all the data together, you'll have a really complete picture of your staffing needs, at the building level, and also aggregated across all your properties."
It was a mutual client who introduced the idea of integrating the two companies' flagship products. Once they began looking into it, the companies discovered they matched up well philosophically. "Partnering with another best of breed company just makes sense," said Cole. "Both companies prioritize the resident, even down to the data level. Both are committed to providing value to the integration. Both are committed to making sure our clients using the integration are really benefiting from the value add."
"We have taken two systems from two extremely cutting-edge companies and have created a seamless integration," said Flann. "When you're both really collaborative, you get great innovation."
ABOUT MEDTELLIGENT
Medtelligent makes ALIS: software purpose-built for clinical management, billing, and operational reporting in assisted living, memory care, and independent living communities. ALIS is designed to solve senior living-specific challenges including regulatory compliance management across different states, full eMAR management and drug counting, integrated assessments, and family engagement. To learn more, visit medtelligent.com.
ABOUT RCARE
RCare is a global provider of nurse call and personal emergency response systems for the entire spectrum of eldercare and senior living. Our mission is simple: To improve the lives of seniors and those who care for them. RCare works together with distribution partners to build individualized, flexible and seamless systems to enhance both caregiving and resident quality of life! Contact info@rcareinc.com or call 585-671-4144.
Media Contact
Laura Mitchell, RCare, 262-429-1401, media@lmcllc.us
SOURCE RCare