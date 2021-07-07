WEBSTER, N.Y., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Knauss Brings Proven B2B Sales Track Record.
RCare, Inc. (Response Care), creator of advanced nurse call and monitoring solutions, announced it has a new owner and CEO, Jeffrey Knauss. Knauss assumed day-to-day leadership of the company after purchasing RCare from founder, Myron Kowal, when he retired earlier this year.
Knauss brings a wealth of experience to the company, including 27 years at a Fortune 500 company, where his experience spanned the entire value chain, including electrical engineering, marketing, and international sales. Motivated by a passion to "make our world better," Knauss looks forward to putting his broad skills to work scaling up the company's product line and establishing a measured and focused roll-out strategy.
"RCare has a uniquely talented team with a comprehensive skillset," Knauss remarked. "The senior living industry is making big changes, particularly in response to COVID. RCare will be innovating every step of the way to offer the best support."
"We are really excited about the skills and focus that Jeff brings to RCare," said Nick Garofoli, RCare's Director of Operations. "As we expand our business and refine our product line, we are in good hands with Jeff's leadership."
Knauss has lived in the Rochester area his entire life, and was thrilled to find this opportunity in his hometown. "I've lived and traveled all over the world, but Rochester is home to me," he said. "I am inspired by the passion that Myron has instilled in RCare. RCare's mission, to improve the lives of seniors and those who care for them, remains strong and true to who we are."
About RCare
RCare is a global provider of nurse call and personal emergency response systems for the entire spectrum of eldercare and senior living. Our components integrate into a variety of healthcare communication systems to create efficient and verifiable responses to medical emergencies. RCare works together with distribution partners to build individualized, flexible and seamless systems to enhance both caregiving and resident quality of life. Contact info@rcareinc.com or call 585-671-4144.
