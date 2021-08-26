WEBSTER, N.Y., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With COVID Delta variant infections and hospitalizations on the rise again, RCare, Inc., maker of nurse call and monitoring solutions, announced it has expanded production of the Rapid Deployment Kit (RDK), a wireless nurse call kit created specifically for emergency situations and field hospitals.
The RDK is a secure, fully-functioning, portable and reliable nurse call system, certified to UL 1069, and designed for use in any environment. The RDK has been deployed in emergency field hospitals nationwide, to help safely handle the overflow of COVID-19 patients.
The RDK arrives fully programmed and installs within minutes. RCare's G4 platform provides best-in-class range to cover even the largest of campuses and to deepen building penetration. Fully field-tested, the system has been deployed in emergency field hospitals throughout the county. It has been used in numerous non-standard settings such as parking lots, convention centers and hotels, on very rapid timelines. RDK was a critical part of the UMass Memorial field hospital deployment in Worcester, MA last spring.
"The RCare rollout was probably the best of any vendor rollout involved with the DCU project. From project management to technical install, it could not have gone any more smoothly," said Sean Grady, Unit Coordinator for UMass Memorial. "I can tell you that the nurse call system has worked great for us at the field hospital we have set up in Worcester."
In addition to pop-up hospitals, the RDK has also been adopted by medical facilities and nursing homes as a ready-to-deploy backup solution for evacuation situations, system failures, and other crises. It is easy to transport, easy to install, and reliable, in any environment.
"When there's a crisis, hospitals don't always have a lot of time to react. They need to be ready for anything, at any time," said Jeff Knauss, CEO of RCare. "Makeshift hospitals in non-traditional settings need to maintain high-quality care for seriously ill and injured patients. Our RDK nurse call is a critical component that can always be relied upon, no matter where it is installed."
The Rapid Deployment Kit is fully tested, affordable, easy to install, and arrives fully programmed. Only one internet connection is required, and no landlines are necessary. It includes one small touchscreen server, one pendant for each resident or patient (up to 40), and four pagers. (Expansion kits are available.) It provides communications between patient and caregiver, and from equipment to caregivers.
RCare has been recognized by the Rochester Business Journal as a Health Care Hero for the company's exceptional efforts to help fight the COVID-19 health crisis and address the unique health care needs caused by the pandemic.
About RCare
RCare is a global provider of nurse call and personal emergency response systems for the entire spectrum of eldercare and senior living. Our components integrate into a variety of healthcare communication systems to create efficient and verifiable responses to medical emergencies. RCare works together with distribution partners to build individualized, flexible and seamless systems to enhance both caregiving and resident quality of life. Contact info@rcareinc.com or call 585-671-4144.
