WEBSTER, N.Y., Mar. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RCare, Inc. (Response Care), Creator of advanced nurse call and monitoring solutions, announced the winners of the RCare Caregiver of the Year award.
The pandemic has had an especially big impact on healthcare caregivers. True healthcare heroes, they selflessly put their own safety to the side in order to care for some of our nation's most vulnerable. "As a company, RCare has been working diligently since 2006 to improve the lives of seniors and those who care for them. We wanted to create an opportunity to celebrate caregivers who make a special impact on those they care for each and every day," said Myron Kowal, founder and Chairman of RCare.
Two first-place winners and one grand prize winner were drawn from the nominations. The lucky winners received luxury Staycation gift packages as a thank you for the valuable work they do to care for others.
This year's grand prize winner was Cecibel Quintanilla de Medrano. A CNA at Renaissance of Annandale, Cecibel was nominated by her supervisor Kimberly Demarcus for going above and beyond her expected duties on a daily basis. Kimberly notes that it's often difficult in a secure memory care unit to gain the trust of residents. Cecibel has earned the trust of her residents, and is often the only caregiver that residents will allow to give them showers. "She is loved by all of her teammates and residents," Kimberly said. "She truly cares for the residents in her care."
Megan Snead is one of this year's first-place winners. She is a nurse for University Hospital in Augusta, Georgia. A single mother of two, juggling hybrid schooling and working, Megan pulls the toughest schedule at the hospital, the 12-hour graveyard shift. Prior to the pandemic, she worked as a neuro nurse, but when she saw the need, she volunteered to begin working at a COVID-only hospital. She was nominated by Mary Beth Guyette, who said, "As we see and hear on the news, these are difficult positions to be in, let alone to volunteer for such a monumental job!"
First prize also went to Janelle Zacho, Director of Nursing at Columbia Health Care Center in Wisconsin. She was nominated by Amy Yamriska, who praised Janelle for going above and beyond to protect the safety of residents and staff. "Back in March, Janelle made the decision to actually move into our facility, and she lived here for two-and-a-half months. Janelle provided support to both staff and residents as we transitioned to strict infection control procedures." Amy observed that Janelle investigated and implemented safety protocols for the facility well before criteria were released by the state. "Due to Janelle's leadership we have not had a resident COVID case."
"We were thrilled with the number of outstanding nominations we received," said Ashley Flann, RCare's Sales & Marketing Project Coordinator. "There are so many wonderful caregivers who deserve to be recognized. Congratulations to this year's three winners and to all the nominees."
