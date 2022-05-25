The long-time provider of Bio-IT consultation and services introduces Launch Pad—a turnkey Cloud architecture and service implementation solution designed for adolescent and emerging biotechs and pharmas.
WAYNE, Pa., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RCH Solutions, Inc. (RCH), a global provider of Bio-IT expertise for Life Sciences and Healthcare firms of all sizes, introduces RCH Launch Pad, a scalable, cost-effective Cloud computing service designed to address the unique compute challenges of start-up and growing organizations.
What Challenge RCH Launch Pad Solves
Combining objective advice and expert execution, RCH Launch Pad is an optimal solution for adolescent or emerging biopharmas conducting drug or medical device discovery and development. Often these growing organizations need a foundational Cloud computing environment that can stretch and adapt as their goals become increasingly complex, but lack the focused resources, time or Bio-IT expertise to roadmap, build, and service such an environment.
"When operating a start-up or growing biopharma, speed, agility, and continuity are critical," said Michael Riener, president and CEO of RCH Solutions.
"But with growth comes common operational pain points that can alter the trajectory of an organization and impede its ability to advance science at the desired pace. We've packaged our new offering to solve those challenges, providing a robust service with a well-defined set of deliverables customized to meet the goals set by each company we support."
What RCH LaunchPad Includes
With more than 30 years of experience meeting the needs of teams exclusively within the Life Sciences, RCH Solutions has designed Launch Pad to add value specifically in the areas that matter most to R&D stakeholders. The Launch Pad offering includes three unique services that, when bundled, offer the most comprehensive and precise solution for building and deploying an extensible Cloud compute environment for scale, including:
- Cloud Builder: For companies looking to establish a baseline Cloud infrastructure, the RCH Cloud Builder establishes a foundational Cloud compute environment, integrating scientific technologies, applications, and workflows in a multi-governance model to meet the specific demands of R&D teams.
- Cloud Accelerator: A truly efficient Cloud-first compute environment benefits immensely from continued analysis and improvements. With the Cloud Accelerator, RCH offers ongoing optimization and performance tuning, allowing for more advanced evaluation and execution of strategies for R&D success.
- Sci-T Managed Services: Rather than a generalist support model with minimal impact, the RCH service model prioritizes outcomes, providing on-demand access to a full team of experts across scientific and IT domains critical to research success.
Across each of the three offerings, RCH's team of cross-functional IT experts, Cloud engineers, data scientists, research software specialists, and Ph.D.'s work together as a responsive task force to ensure Cloud and other scientific computing initiatives achieve their customers' goals. Additionally, RCH is vendor-agnostic, and can support platforms from a range of Cloud Service Providers (CSPs), including those offered by AWS, Google, and more.
"We've been in the business of scientific computing for more than 30 years," Riener continued. "What we've learned in working with Life Sciences companies of all sizes—and what we want to bring to those organizations still in infancy or just beyond—is that it's never too late to get the right platform in place. But getting it right from the beginning is best.
About RCH Solutions
RCH Solutions (RCH) is a global provider of Bio-IT expertise, helping Life Sciences and Healthcare companies of all sizes clear the path to discovery. For more than 30 years, RCH has provided focused experience and unmatched specialization in designing and deploying cross-functional I.T. strategies, supporting R&D infrastructure, and offering workflow best practices that solve enterprise and scientific computing challenges. Learn more at http://www.rchsolutions.com.
