PHOENIX, March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The recent health crisis has got us all thinking about the future…of conferencing, of RC work. We decided to bring together a team of experts to talk with you about a current hot-button topic: Remote work and work from home in light of recent events and the current crisis, there's all kinds of buzz around having people work from home, but the reality of leading a remote team raises concerns about accountability and performance.
Our expert leaders from HEI Health will discuss:
1. The Transition: a "how to" for setting up your team for success
2. How to manage a remote work force
3. Tools & Methods for Accountability
About this webinar
About RCM Leaders Forum
A new paradigm for connecting with fellow leaders
More than an event or conference. RCM Leaders Forum intentionally designed for a small group of select revenue cycle leaders. The forum includes functionally designed lectures, group discussions, peer-feedback, amazing meals, and social gatherings.
Benjamin Reigle is the founder and moderator of RCM Leaders Forum. A proven revenue cycle leader, Ben set upon the journey of developing the forum after spending years seeking how change could be implemented and just wasn't. Tired of watching opportunity go by, he took the opportunity to create something new: a small, inclusive group of leaders who want to innovate and improve how RCM functions now and will in the future.
HEI Health are experts in creating and managing virtual teams, supporting and getting top performance from remote hospital revenue cycle workers, since 2004.
