RDIF and ChemRar to Deliver 60,000 Courses of the First COVID-19 Drug Registered in Russia, Avifavir, to the Country's Hospitals in June

Global landmark in the successful treatment of COVID-19 - Avifavir is the first direct-acting antiviral drug registered in Russia that has proven effective against COVID-19 in clinical trials - Avifavir has become the first Favipiravir-based drug in the world approved for the treatment of COVID-19