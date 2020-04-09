DENVER, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2019, RE/MAX affiliates in the U.S. and Canada donated $9.8 million to Children's Miracle Network (CMN) Hospitals, bringing the grand total of donations in the 28 years since the partnership began to more than $160 million.
The RE/MAX Miracle Home Program, where many agents make a donation after a closed transaction, is the cornerstone of the partnership between RE/MAX and CMN Hospitals. Agents also raise funds in a variety of other ways, including organizing live auctions and hosting community festivals.
"Great things happen when we work together," said Mike Reagan, RE/MAX Senior Vice President of Industry Relations and Global Growth & Development. "These funds help hospitals offer comfort, treatment and hope to each of the nine million children in North America who visits a CMN Hospital each year. This fundraising milestone is a testament to the passion our agents have for CMN Hospitals' mission to change kids' health to change the future."
The announcement rounds out #ChildrensHospitalsWeek, an annual campaign to raise awareness of the critical and often lifesaving medical care provided by local children's hospitals. As healthcare workers at children's hospitals put themselves on the frontlines to keep patients safe during the coronavirus outbreak, financial support has never been more important. CMN Hospitals worked with corporate partners to take the movement online after the in-person event was cancelled in Orlando, Florida.
RE/MAX participated through a variety of activations:
- Two Miracle Children appeared in takeovers of the @REMAX Instagram account. Aubrey shared a makeup tutorial for the perfect virtual tour, and Vinny shared ways to stay busy and have fun while staying home.
- The four-part "Home" video series reminded RE/MAX agents of the power their donations have to transform lives.
- RE/MAX agent Anna Gilsinger from Indiana shared her personal story behind why she supports CMN Hospitals.
- Reminding followers of the risk coronavirus poses to immunocompromised children, RE/MAX agents shared graphics on social media as part of CMN Hospitals' "Who Do You Stay Home For?" campaign.
- To help provide emotional care to patients during social distancing, RE/MAX, LLC employees recorded themselves reading children's books for patients of Children's Hospital Colorado.
"The goal of content on RE/MAX social media channels right now is to inspire and uplift our audiences," said Kerry McGovern, Vice President of Communications for RE/MAX. "A message of hope has never been more important, and that's exactly what CMN Hospitals offer the patients in their care. We're proud to support their incredible work through this campaign."
Learn more about the RE/MAX and CMN Hospitals Partnership on RE/MAX News.
