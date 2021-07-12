PORTLAND, Maine, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Readiness Associates (RA), a global, virtual, tech-based consultancy that empowers enterprise leaders and employees to weather any natural or manmade adversity, today announces the appointment of Lauretta Siggers as Chair of the company's Advisory Board. For over 20 years, Ms. Siggers has provided human resources consulting and recruitment services to both for- and non-profit organizations nationally recognized for excellence in their fields. She is currently the CEO and Founder of Siggers-Benton HR Consulting and serves as Vice President of Human Resources and Talent Development at Cambridge College.
Prior to these roles, Ms. Siggers served as Regional Chief Operating Officer/Interim Chief Executive Officer for the American Red Cross of Eastern Massachusetts. There, she provided leadership and overall management of the financial and operational functions of that region, one of the nation's largest branches. She also served as National Human Resources Officer for BELL where she built the infrastructure of the company and evaluated and improved business processes and strategic plans to support the growth in revenue for the organization. Her additional work history includes positions with Blue Cross/Blue Shield, Ernst & Young, Bain and Company, and Fidelity Investments.
Ms. Siggers is a member of several non-profit boards. She is currently the Director of College Relations for International Association for Human Resources Information Management (IHRIM), Secretary of the Board for Garden of Eden and Associates, and a member of the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce Women's Advisory Council. Ms. Siggers holds an MBA from Cambridge College.
RA's Advisory Board includes proven leaders from verticals that include consulting, technology, healthcare, law, communications, insurance, finance, and more. Their charge is to guide the next phase of the company's growth as it penetrates global markets and pursues its mission to be the first line of defense for any threat to an organization's employees or ability to operate.
"I am deeply honored to have been appointed as Chair of Readiness Associates Advisory Board and look forward to working with a dynamic group of leaders," stated Ms. Siggers. "Readiness Associates is exceptionally qualified to help thousands of companies assess and overcome critical threats to their business. The collective backgrounds of its CEO, staff members, and diverse Advisory Board, prepares Readiness Associates to achieve its goals. I look forward to being on this journey with such talented colleagues," stated Ms. Siggers.
"I met Lauretta many years ago when we both served in executive roles with the American Red Cross," said Michael J. Boardman, CEO. "As Chair, Lauretta empowers us to grow with the perspective and sensitivity to focus on diversity of the global market we want to serve."
About Readiness Associates
Readiness Associates (RA) enables leaders from all types of organizations to confidently assess and overcome critical threats with customized emergency preparedness and business continuity planning. Our comprehensive ReadySuiteTM of onsite and virtual solutions empowers our partners to weather any adversity, natural or manmade, by fortifying their entire organizations in key areas that include cloud-based response planning and pandemic wellness tracking; compliance and regulatory audit planning; crisis communications; cyber-security training; and more. Visit us online at: http://www.readinessassociates.com.
Media Contact
Chris Rosa, Readiness Associates, (866) 810-0077, chris.rosa@readinessassociates.com
SOURCE Readiness Associates