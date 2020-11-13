Readout Health Announces Clinical Partnership with Apollo Health for the Management of Neurodegenerative Disease

-- Readout Health's flagship product BIOSENSE(TM) will provide all-day, non-invasive ketone monitoring in Alzheimer's disease prevention and management protocol-- -- Apollo Health protocol focuses on preventing and reversing cognitive decline in Alzheimer's disease and other neurodegenerative conditions-- -- BIOSENSE(TM) gains a clinical partner in the journey to support therapeutic nutritional ketosis research in key chronic disease categories--