NEW YORK, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ready Computing, a leader in healthcare IT services and solutions, is proud to announce that the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has successfully delivered the MISSION Act and the Joint HIE using HealthShare Information Exchange (HSIE) within the VDIF Enterprise Platform architecture.
The VA is the nation's largest integrated healthcare system, servicing more than nine-million Veterans. For the first time, the VA is able to provide a truly comprehensive electronic Veteran Health Record, assimilating clinical and non-clinical events from disparate sources into a unified record accessible by clinicians and Veterans alike. The VDIF Enterprise Platform enables real-time data exchange, normalization, and aggregation through the sustainment and integration of a wide range of interoperability profiles and standards such as ATNA, C-CDA, CCD, HL7, XCA, and XDSb.
The successful VDIF deployment, led by Ready Computing with support from its partners, B3 Group and Ellumen, required the integration of 130 unique VistA electronic health record systems. In addition, Veteran data can now be integrated with data captured during periods of active duty, as well as during visits to private healthcare organizations through the bi-directional integration with the DOD via the Joint Health Information Exchange (JHIE) and The Sequoia Project's eHealth Exchange, respectively.
In addition to enabling the comprehensive integration of data across the VA and with external partners, the VDIF Enterprise Platform also meets requirements set forth under VA MISSION Act initiatives. Through this initiative, the VA's ability to recruit and retain the best medical providers, as well as improve benefits for caregivers, is substantially enhanced, providing Veterans with greater access to healthcare and a superior experience in VA facilities and in the community.
"It is a tremendous honor to have worked alongside our colleagues at the VA to deliver on our mutual and ever-present goal to improve Veteran health and wellbeing," said Michael LaRocca, Founder, and CEO at Ready Computing. "Particularly during these trying times, to achieve a milestone such as this is truly amazing and a reflection of the unyielding dedication of all involved."
In the first week after deployment, the VDIF Enterprise Platform processed a staggering number of transactions, exchanging more than ten (10) times the average number of Veteran health records than previously performed.
Achieving this important milestone has further advanced the VA's mission to serve Veteran needs through IT innovation. With the VDIF Enterprise Platform now in production, the VA is poised to scale for the next generation of integrated solutions, ensuring Veteran data will be exchanged securely and reliably with a growing network of healthcare providers.
About Ready Computing
Ready Computing Inc. and its affiliates ("Ready Computing") is a full-service IT group, specializing in consulting, software development, Health Information Exchange (HIE) implementations, hosting, and managed services within the healthcare industry. Ready Computing works with healthcare organizations, health plans, public entities, and other groups to implement HIE technologies, integrate disparate data systems, generate custom reports and analytics, and build turnkey solutions that leverage the value created by HIEs.
For more information, visit www.readycomputing.com.
About B3 Group
Founded in 2008, B3 Group, Inc. is a fast-growing, Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) health IT and management consulting firm providing end-to-end technology support services to the federal government.
For more information, visit www.b3groupinc.com.
About Ellumen
Ellumen is a small business specializing in healthcare modernization through standards-based HIE and integration. Ellumen provides IT services including DevOps, system design, development, cybersecurity, data privacy, and medical imaging.
For more information, visit www.ellumen.com.
