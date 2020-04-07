BOULDER, Colo., April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital marketing platform rezora (www.rezora.com) announced today that its unique email marketing capabilities have found a new way to serve the community during the COVID-19 pandemic – by helping clinicians remain connected to the friends and families of patients at The Enclave, a transitional rehabilitation community located in San Antonio, TX.
"COVID-19 has eliminated all in-person visitation at our facilities. As a result, our patient's family members and friends are now unable to visit and receive in-person updates on their loved ones. Our staff, of course, is committed to providing individual updates via phone and individual email, but the volume of such requests is a real challenge, given the high priority we are placing on safety protocols and increased precautions. A digital communications platform like rezora is crucial in allowing our staff to send quick and timely general facility and patient updates," said Christian Reinarz, CEO at The Enclave.
Known for its multi-tiered digital marketing features in the real estate sector, the rezora platform has found a natural evolution during this nationwide crisis. "When we were asked to help this community in Texas, our team was eager to explore how we could quickly adapt," said rezora CEO Paul Reinarz. "We found that the need was familiar to our core business and fit nicely with our Nurture product offering."
"Effective immediately, we'll be enabling clinicians at The Enclave to quickly and easily send regular broadcast updates to family and friends, redirecting valuable staff resources to where they are most urgently needed. Clinicians should be spending time caring for patients not stuck behind a desk making repetitive phone calls answering general questions."
"This is a rewarding opportunity for us and gives our team a tangible way to contribute during these challenging times. We would like to extend the invitation to other facilities and communities facing similar challenges to reach out directly to see if we can help. We can have a system up and running for you in a matter of hours."
About rezora
Founded in 2009, rezora (www.rezora.com) is an established provider of email, social media and display ad marketing services to real estate brokerages and agents in the U.S., Europe, Asia and the Middle East.
About The Enclave
The Enclave is a rapid recovery, skilled nursing rehabilitation community located in San Antonio, TX. Part of the Touchstone network, The Enclave promotes strong social bonds among patients, their families and team members.
