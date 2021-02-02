SAN DIEGO, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Real Health Labs Kids Smart line introduces four new health supplements for children focusing on healthy growth and development and overall wellness.* With new products including Calcium and Vitamin D3 burstlets, chewable Multivitamins plus Probiotics, Triple Strength DHA Fish Oil, and Omega-3 Fish Oil Trios, Kids Smart is now offering whole-body health in delicious, chewable supplements.*
NEW! Kids Smart Calcium & Vitamin D3 Chewable Burstlets - Made specially for growing kids, our new chewables may help support strong bones and healthy teeth,* and come in a delicious strawberry milkshake flavor kids will actually want to take every day. The unique chewable burstlets are fun to eat and offer two ways for kids to get their dose of calcium and D3. They can eat the entire burstlet and let the yummy strawberry milkshake flavor "burst" in their mouth, or parents can break the burstlet open and add the liquid center to food for extra picky eaters!
NEW! Kids Smart Multivitamin & Probiotics Chewable Tablets - Combining probiotics with important vitamins and minerals that may help support healthy growth and immune system function,* our new chewables come in a great-tasting strawberry flavor that kids will love. Each chewable contains vitamins A, C, D3, E, B6, and B12 plus Zinc and other vitamins and minerals that may help support healthy eyesight, bones, and skin.* Our multivitamin also contains two strains of probiotics that may help support digestive and immune system health.*
NEW! Kids Smart Triple Strength DHA Fish Oil - Providing nearly triple the amount of DHA Omega-3s compared to our original Hi DHA Fish Oil, our new chewable burstlets are just as delicious and fun to eat. Each burstlet provides 300 mg of DHA and 60 mg of EPA Omega-3s, essential fatty acids that may support healthy brain function, focus, and development.* All of this in a delicious orange flavor that doesn't leave a fishy aftertaste!
NEW! 60-count Kids Smart Omega-3 Fish Oil Trios - The same awesome fish oil trios, now in a bigger bottle! Our Fish Oil Trios are fun-to-eat, fish-shaped burstlets that come in three different flavors: blackcurrant, strawberry, and orange. They are "bursting" with flavor and packed with omega-3 fatty acids to help support healthy brains.* Providing up to 10x more fish oil and up to 5x more DHA than leading competitors, Kids Smart Fish Oil Trios are a no-brainer!
All of our Kids Smart products are made without gluten, dairy, nuts, or eggs.
Kids Smart is a division of Real Health, maker of high-quality health supplements for kids and adults.
You can find all of our Kids Smart products at RealHealth.com and on Amazon.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
