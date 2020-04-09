BALTIMORE, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Real Time Medical Systems (Real Time), the leading healthcare Interventional Analytics solution released a publication earlier this week, From One Caregiver Clinician to Another, Finding Balance During COVID-19, which focuses on mental wellness strategies that nurses can practice within themselves and those they serve, to try and avoid what is slated to be the great depression of COVID-19.
Since the emergence of COVID-19, clinicians around the world are dealing with unimaginable circumstances. Nurses and clinical staff within the long-term and post-acute care settings, are having to step in and be the full-time caregiver to many residents, as they are no longer allowed to have family and loved ones visit them. This "new normal" can have heavy impacts on mental health and wellness.
To gain a clinical perspective on ways in which nurses and facility staff can take care of their mental wellness, as well as the mental wellness of their residents, Real Time sat down with Clinical Specialist, Cindy Kreider, RN,BC, RAC-CT. Beginning her career in healthcare over 30 years ago, Cindy has worked in nearly every role within a nursing facility, including MDS Coordinator, Nursing Assistant, RN Supervisor, Director of Nursing Services, and Chief Clinical Officer for a 21-chain skilled nursing facility.
Throughout the article, Kreider who delivers an insightful and compassionate message, responded when asked about ways to mentally de-stress during the day stated, "I've found that support amongst my co-workers and industry peers is an invaluable asset. These are the people who can truly relate to what we are experiencing. Sometimes you just need an understanding person or a shoulder to lean on."
