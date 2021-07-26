NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A June 5 article on The List reports on reality star Lottie Lion's decision to get rhinoplasty (nose contouring surgery) after being the victim of bullying, both at school while she was a student and online after appearing on The Apprentice UK. The article says the former reality contestant suffered from self-confidence issues stemming from her "unconventional looks" in general. After criticism of her appearance on The Apprentice, she decided to take matters into her own hands. Lion stressed that she made this decision for herself and no one else. Orange County-based board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Michael A. Jazayeri says that one's appearance can very much have an influence over one's self-confidence, and just like Lion's story demonstrated, there are ways to take control and improve both through plastic surgery.
Dr. Jazayeri says for those with a nose shape that stands out, it is often an unfortunate source of sometimes cruel criticism and embarrassment. The Orange County plastic surgeon says nose surgery, or rhinoplasty, can help provide patients with a look that is more aesthetically pleasing to them as well as improve breathing function for patients who suffer from a deviated septum or other issues. Dr. Jazayeri says that with rhinoplasty, prominent nasal bumps are smoothed out and the resulting shape of the nose may be made more proportional to the patient's face.
The board-certified plastic surgeon says that individuals who undergo plastic surgery should not feel ashamed about altering their looks. Dr. Jazayeri says that while receiving cosmetic improvements decades ago may have been seen as unusual, these days, more and more people view enhancements as just another way of putting their best face and body forward. He adds that for some individuals, looking their best may involve getting a hair makeover at a salon while others might include plastic surgery.
Dr. Jazayeri says that in today's competitive world, especially in Southern California, an individual's looks and self-confidence can have a big influence on both their personal and professional lives. The plastic surgeon notes that when individuals look and feel their best, they're more likely to leave a positive first impression, whether it is on a date or at a job interview.
Readers who may be interested in learning more about Orange County-based board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Jazayeri can call (714) 834-0101 or visit his website at http://www.drjaz.com/. Dr. Jazayeri maintains offices in both Newport Beach and Santa Ana.
