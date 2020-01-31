SEATTLE, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RealSelf, the go-to destination for making cosmetic treatment decisions and connecting with doctors, today announced the 2020 Most Worth It Ranking—a comprehensive list of the top-rated cosmetic procedures. The ranking reveals the Most Worth It™ procedures1 of the year and is determined by Worth It Ratings from real patients on RealSelf.
The RealSelf Worth It Rating is a proprietary consumer satisfaction score based on reviews from consumers on RealSelf who, after undergoing a treatment, rated it as "Worth It" or "Not Worth It." A total of 15 nonsurgical and 37 surgical procedures earned the Most Worth It designation for 2020.
"With more than 600 aesthetic procedures featured on RealSelf, consumers look to our annual list of Most Worth It procedures to easily discover and compare top-rated options," said Tom Seery, RealSelf founder and CEO. "There's nothing complicated or opaque about our algorithm—our ranking is based solely on
Worth It Ratings shared by real patients, and that's why consumers trust it."
Nonsurgical Crowd Pleasers: Facials, Injectables
Facial treatments are highly rated by consumers, with both tried-and-true classic facials (99% Worth It Rating) and HydraFacial—which uses a patented device to cleanse, exfoliate and extract pores—earning top spots on the nonsurgical treatment list.
Injectable fillers and toxins also earn high marks for satisfaction. Wrinkle-smoothing injectable toxins Dysport (97% Worth It Rating) and Botox (97% Worth It Rating) both made the list, as did four different injectable fillers: Restylane (97% Worth It Rating), Restylane Lyft (95% Worth It Rating), Juvéderm (93% Worth It Rating) and Voluma (92% Worth It Rating). Lip augmentation (96% Worth It Rating) and nonsurgical nose job (95% Worth It Rating), both of which involve injectable filler, also ranked. In total, injectable toxins, injectable fillers, and filler-related treatments make up more than half of the nonsurgical treatment list.
RealSelf 2020 Most Worth It Ranking: Nonsurgical Honorees
Rank
Procedure
Worth It Rating[1]
(1/1/19–12/31/19)
Eligible
Reviews
(min. 50)
Category
1
99%
88
Skin Rejuvenation, Facial
2
98%
102
Skin Rejuvenation, Facial
3
97%
119
Injectable, Filler
4
97%
224
Injectable, Toxin
5
97%
996
Injectable, Toxin
6
96%
188
Injectable, Filler
7
95%
83
Injectable, Filler
8
95%
58
Injectable, Filler
9
94%
51
Skin Rejuvenation, Lasers & Light
10
93%
272
Injectable, Filler
11
92%
66
Injectable, Filler
12
92%
74
Hair Removal
13
92%
59
Skin Rejuvenation, Microneedling
14
91%
172
Nonsurgical Body Sculpting, Muscle Toning
15
90%
62
Skin Rejuvenation, Lasers & Light
Source: RealSelf, Jan. 1, 2019–Dec. 31, 2019.
1Worth It Ratings shown as rounded percentages; official ranking determined by several decimal places.
Breast Surgeries Dominate Surgical List
A total of 37 surgical procedures earned the Most Worth It designation in 2020, with breast-related surgeries taking 14 spots on the list. They range from breast augmentation (98% Worth It Rating), to breast reduction (98% Worth It Rating), to gynecomastia surgery (98% Worth It Rating), also known as male breast reduction. Breast implant removal (97% Worth It Rating) and breast lift (97% Worth It Rating) also made the list.
RealSelf 2020 Most Worth It Ranking: Surgical Honorees
Rank
Procedure
Worth It Rating1
(1/1/19–12/31/19)
Eligible
Reviews
(min. 50)
Category
1
100%
50
Breasts
2
99%
95
Weight Loss
3
98%
2,658
Breasts
4
98%
173
Breasts
5
98%
845
Breasts
6
97%
470
Breasts
7
97%
308
Breasts
8
97%
1,848
Body
9
97%
136
Body
10
97%
993
Breasts; Body
11
97%
61
Breasts
12
97%
60
Face, Ear Enhancement
13
96%
57
Breasts
14
96%
181
Face
15
96%
127
Breasts
16
96%
98
Face, Nose Enhancement
17
96%
639
Face, Eye Enhancement
18
96%
228
Vaginal Rejuvenation
19
95%
533
Face
20
95%
161
Neck Enhancement
21
95%
536
Breasts
22
94%
497
Breasts
23
94%
676
Breasts
24
93%
76
Face, Cheek Enhancement
25
93%
148
Face, Lip Enhancement
26
93%
261
Hair Restoration
27
93%
169
Hair Restoration
28
93%
97
Body
29
92%
266
Face, Nose Enhancement
30
92%
79
Breasts
31
92%
1,611
Face, Nose Enhancement
32
92%
83
Face, Chin Enhancement
33
91%
211
Body
34
91%
56
Body
35
91%
77
Body
36
90%
701
Body
37
90%
60
Face
Source: RealSelf, Jan. 1, 2019–Dec. 31, 2019.
1Worth It Ratings shown as rounded percentages; official ranking determined by several decimal places.
According to a recent RealSelf survey conducted online by The Harris Poll2, more than one-third (36%) of U.S. adults are considering undergoing one or more cosmetic treatments in the next 12 months, and only 26% have had one in the past.
"Getting a plastic surgery procedure is a highly personal decision, and many factors—including an individual's unique anatomy, concerns, and goals—come into play," said RealSelf Chief Medical Editor Dr. Lara Devgan. "That said, understanding how satisfied others are with a particular brand or procedure is a valuable insight for both doctors and patients."
For more information on the 2020 Most Worth It Ranking and Most Worth It procedures, please visit www.realself.com/news/most-worth-it-2020.
Methodology
To be recognized as a 2020 Most Worth It procedure, a treatment must meet the minimum requirement of 50 reviews between January 1, 2019, and December 31, 2019, and have earned a cumulative Worth It Rating of 90% or higher during the same time period. A total of 15 nonsurgical and 37 surgical procedures earned a Most Worth It designation for 2020. While treatment Worth It Ratings in the 2020 Most Worth It Ranking are shown as rounded percentages, the actual ranking is determined by several decimal places.
1 To be recognized as a Most Worth It procedure, a treatment must have a cumulative Worth It Rating of 90% or more over the prior 12 months and meet the minimum review requirement of 50 reviews during the same period.
2 This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of RealSelf from January 6-8, 2020, among 2,007 U.S. adults ages 18 and older, among whom 820 have had a cosmetic treatment or are considering a cosmetic treatment in the next 12 months. This online survey is not based on a probability sample and therefore no estimate of theoretical sampling error can be calculated. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact RealSelf PR.