LAS VEGAS, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RealShield™ by Racing Optics Inc., a premium face covering made in the USA, is certified by both the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) and deemed compliant by the Consumer Product Safety Improvement Act (CPSIA), making it the safest face shield on the market.
While ANSI standards are what Federal OSHA refers to as the "criteria for determining face shield acceptability," the adult size and youth-size RealShield are ANSI Z-87.1-2020 certified for eye and face protection and the adult model is ANSI Z-87.1-2020 (D3) certified for eye and face splash protection. "The RealShield face shield meets the stringent OSHA requirements in accordance with the ANSI Z87.1 D3 standards," said Roger Cone, Principal.
CPSIA, a landmark consumer product safety law, contains regulations that are intended to make products for children under age 12 safer by requiring manufacturers and importers to prove products do not have harmful levels of lead and phthalates. RealShield's youth-sized face shield fits most 3 to 10-year-old children.
"The protection of people and surfaces is at the heart of Racing Optics Inc., so we had our team design RealShield™ from scratch using the latest findings from experts and scientists," said Bart Wilson, President of Racing Optics, Inc. "We knew it was critical to obtain the proper certifications, and approvals from governmental entities as well, to prove our product is the best face shield available for families."
Racing Optics first announced the production of the patent-pending RealShield™ PPE technology following shutdowns across the globe. The innovative shield design harnesses decades of product design experience and delivers a low-cost, reusable face shield that is made 15 mil thick and shatterproof to protect the eyes, nose, and mouth from airborne droplets. RealShield™ by Racing Optics Inc., continues to be the gold standard for PPE.
The company currently produces two sizes: one for adults and another for youth, both available in retail packs of four face shields. Small businesses and schools can order bulk packs in quantities of 50 units. Industrial supply companies can inquire about volume and pallet pricing by contacting info@realshield.com or to become a dealer visit RealShield.com to learn more about the opportunity.
About Racing Optics
Racing Optics, Inc. ("Racing Optics"), is a family-owned business headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. Racing Optics is an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and trusted vendor to some of the world's best brands, including Oakley, Stryker, NASCAR, IndyCar and 3M. Its multi-layer removable optical film has been a game-changer in a variety of industries, including in the field of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).
About RealShield™
RealShield™ premium face covering is an optically clear full-face covering that easily attaches to your favorite hat, visor or hardhat. Patent-pending design is optimized for fit and comfort. RealShield™ premium face covering is an affordable, high-quality solution for any size business and for any individual. Proudly made in the USA.
