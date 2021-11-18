TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a world ever-more dominated by smart technology and automation, it should come as little surprise that businesses are adopting new tech to improve their processes and competitiveness.
Digitalization in the food and beverage manufacturing industry is having a radical effect on factory production and distribution. Because the food and beverage industry faces unique challenges, it is uniquely situated to take advantage of the benefits of digitalization.
Food & Beverage manufacturers can often sit on mountains of data without understanding how they can fully utilize it to improve their operations. Industry leaders are mastering the smart use of data to better service the customers, automate decisions, increase food safety, and transform into a transparent and sustainable business.
Join Marcel Koks, Industry & Solution Strategy Director of Food & Beverage at Infor, for the live webinar on Friday, December 10, 2021 at 1pm EST to learn how leaders in the Food & Beverage industry are responding to the threats and maximizing new opportunities through digital transformation.
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Reaping the Benefits of Digital Transformation in Food & Beverage.
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from life science, food and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com
For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/
Media Contact
Ayesha Rashid, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x 272, arashid@xtalks.com
SOURCE Xtalks