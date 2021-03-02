PALO ALTO, Calif. and BETHESDA, Md., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rebalance, a mission-driven investment firm committed to making premium financial management services affordable and accessible to everyday investors, is presenting an educational webinar titled "COVID-19 One Year Out: Investing Lessons Learned" on Thursday March 4, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. ET.
In this interactive presentation, Rebalance Chief Investment Officer Mitch Tuchman and Vice President of Investment Advice Drew Pratt lay out the facts about stock market volatility and examine the lessons of 2020's unique investment landscape.
Topics covered during this complimentary, hour-long webinar include:
- 10 lessons from investing in 2020.
- Perspective on "black swan" events and stock market recoveries.
- How Rebalance portfolios keep client investments safe.
Register to attend "COVID-19 One Year Out: Investing Lessons Learned" at https://tinyurl.com/RebalanceMarch2021Webinar.
About Rebalance
Rebalance is a mission-driven, award-winning investment firm committed to offering premium, fiduciary wealth management services to everyday investors. The firm is at the forefront of providing consumers with a fundamentally different and better set of investment options: lower costs, endowment-quality globally diversified investment portfolios, and systematic rebalancing.
The Rebalance Investment Committee is anchored by three of the most respected experts in the finance world: Burt Malkiel, the world-renowned Senior Economist at Princeton University and author of "A Random Walk Down Wall Street"; Dr. Charley Ellis, the former longtime chairman of the Yale University Endowment; and Jay Vivian, the former Managing Director of IBM's $100+ billion in retirement investment funds for more than 300,000 employees worldwide.
Rebalance is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA and Bethesda, MD and currently manages more than 600 clients with over $1 billion in financial assets. Rebalance was honored by Schwab's 2018 Pacesetter IMPACT Award™ for Innovation and Growth.
