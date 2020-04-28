CLEVELAND, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- There is light at the end of the tunnel. As business leaders have been responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting stay-at-home orders, they have likely had to embark on the complicated and emotional journey of implementing business and continuity plans, modifying internal processes and procedures, and transitioning to a virtual work setting.
As restrictions begin to loosen, businesses and their employees are planning a new journey. Get insights and actions you can take in Health Action Council's new ebook, "Reboarding: Learning from the Past to Prepare for the Future."
Health Action Council has gathered insights from six extraordinary individuals who have faced adversity or tragedy in the past and who are now well-positioned to see a difficult situation with hope. "Through their stories, these resilient individuals provided strategies to navigate transitions and overcome difficult times," said Patty Starr, President and CEO of Health Action Council. "Their reflections combined with best practices from research give us recommendations on how to best support employees as they enter the workplace following the COVID-19 restrictions."
"Over the past few months we have experienced a great pause, pandemonium, and uncertainty," said Starr. "Each day brings new challenges, but we know that there are life events and times in history where the human spirit has overcome tough situations. We have been called upon to be flexible, forgiving, and discerning. Know that there is light at the end of this tunnel. We should harness these experiences to lay the foundation for new opportunities moving forward."
There are five core tactics for employers to have in mind such as:
- Get Back to Basics by encouraging dialogue with your employees, and between your employees.
- Mind your Mind—organizations and individuals who demonstrate resilience will successfully reboard their employees and create a new normal.
- Communicate, Connect, and Co-create by cascading information down and encouraging staff to share their needs.
- Celebrating with your staff to create a renewed sense of optimism.
- Get Ahead of the Game, by evaluating your plan and identifying how to make it even better from what you learned.
Get more insights and actions by downloading the ebook, "Reboarding: Learning from the Past to Prepare for the Future" at www.healthactioncouncil.org/reboarding.