WEST COVINA, Calif., May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A May 10 article on GMA News Online reports on a survey that found that people visited dentists in 2020 and the early months of 2021 at a significantly lower rate than in previous years. The article then notes that this trend has apparently led to a recent upsurge in dental appointments as patients finally began visiting their dentist for problems that had either developed or been previously neglected, some possibly exacerbated by putting off trips to the dentist during the pandemic. West Covina-based A-Z Dental Care says that patients should not delay a visit to their dentist as severe oral ailments are best treated early in their development in order to reduce the likelihood of permanent consequences.
The West Covina center says that, especially with the pandemic gradually easing as more and more of us become fully vaccinated, patients need to be wary of putting off dental checkups or ignoring oral pain and discomfort. The longer they wait, the more time ailments have to progress into severe problems that can jeopardize their overall health and potentially cost more to treat and lead to painful conditions that may also lead to tooth loss. A-Z Dental Care notes that naturally, visiting a dentist at the first sign of trouble will help prevent this with such basic services as filling and cleaning that will prevent the need for more involved, and more expensive, treatments later on. At the same time, brushing, flossing, and using a mouth rinse regularly can, naturally, go a long way in preventing oral ailments as well in conjunction with routine checkups and cleanings.
A-Z Dental Care says also says patients who may still have pandemic-related concerns can feel safe visiting their dentists as dental offices in the United States have to comply with strict CDC and state guidelines geared towards limiting COVID-19 transmission so as to remain open. The center lists its own policies as an example: patients must undergo screening and temperature checks before entering facilities, waiting areas are off-limits, and among other rules, patients must use hand sanitizers and rinse with antimicrobial mouthwashes before checkups or procedures. A-Z Dental Care says that while these new policies can take some additional time, they do not get in the way of patient treatment and are effectively preventative.
Interested readers can learn more about A-Z Dental Care by visiting the office's website at https://www.atozdentalcare.com/ or by calling (626) 314-6908. The office is based in West Covina and sees patients of all ages from throughout the San Gabriel Valley and Greater Los Angeles areas.
